MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hosted by veteran actor Dennis Quaid, "Viewpoint," the educational television program, is collaborating with underwriters to bring awareness to National Children's Dental Health Month. The segment will showcase individuals promoting the importance of proper dental hygiene in children.
February is National Children's Dental Health Month, upheld by the American Dental Association. The awareness month brings together dedicated healthcare providers, professionals, and educators to promote the benefits of good oral hygiene to children, their caregivers, and others. Developing good oral health habits at an early age, including proper brushing, flossing, and regularly scheduled visits to a dentist, helps children have a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.
By instilling good oral hygiene at an early age, children can learn how to prevent tooth decay, which, when left untreated, can give rise to tooth loss or an increased risk of heart or brain infections. Keeping baby teeth healthy is as important as taking care of primary teeth since they help with tooth alignment and position of permanent teeth. Healthy teeth and gums are necessary for overall bodily health, which is why Viewpoint is thrilled to highlight the individuals and organizations striving to educate parents and guardians about the dental routines required for children. Dennis Quaid will host the segment showcasing these experts in dentistry.
Viewpoint is distributed to stations with the intent to inform its viewers. The program has won several awards during its time is created by a crew of talented individuals and developers.
Media Contact
Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennnis Quaid, 561-244-7620, info@viewpointproject.com
SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennnis Quaid