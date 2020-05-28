ViewRay_Logo.jpg
By ViewRay, Inc.

CLEVELAND, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) announced today that the Company will present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference. Scott Drake, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

An audio webcast of the Company's presentation will be available on the investor relations section of ViewRay's website at http://investors.viewray.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 7 days after the date of the presentation.

About ViewRay
ViewRay®, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purposely built to deliver high-precision radiation without unnecessary beam distortion, and consequently, help to mitigate skin toxicity and other safety concerns that may otherwise arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams.

