MILWAUKEE, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Villa at Bradley Estates is excited to announce the opening of its new on-site dialysis unit. The center now operates six hemodialysis chairs in partnership with Concerto Renal Services, the nation's leading provider of home dialysis in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).
The benefits of on-site dialysis include reduced hospital readmissions, more time to focus on wellness goals, lower exposure risk to infectious diseases, and improved clinical coordination.
"Traveling to and from a dialysis clinic can be physically taxing after receiving a treatment that can take hours," said Director of Nursing Lauren Berlin. "On-site dialysis is a great option because it reduces time spent traveling and is less disruptive to post-dialysis recovery."
As one of the only SNFs in the greater Milwaukee area to offer on-site hemodialysis, the Villa at Bradley Estates team is determined to improve the patient experience for its residents who need dialysis.
"We're always excited to offer quality of life improvements to our residents, and the addition of a skilled nursing facility with on-site dialysis is a big deal for the greater Milwaukee area," said Administrator Steve Klekamp.
Watch a video tour of the new dialysis unit by visiting this link.
We're Villa, and we make people better. Of course, we're focused on quality care and good outcomes. But we're here to do so much more. Villa's leadership has a vision of rising above the status quo—of never settling and of shattering the old image of this industry. We've always wanted to be a part of something greater, and we're making that a reality. Our commitment to our people, our environment, and our clinical programs will allow us to fulfill our mission of making people better.
Media Contact
Brandon Durkin, Villa at Bradley Estates, 3125435156, mediarelations@villlahc.com
SOURCE Villa at Bradley Estates