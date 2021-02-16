LINCOLNWOOD, Ill., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Villa Healthcare, celebrates recent achievements from Infection Preventionist Mia A. Taormina, DO, FACOI. Dr. Taormina was just named DuPage Medical Group's Physician of the Year out of 750 doctors on staff. Michelle Scherwinski, Chief Nursing Officer says, "The physicians on our team at Villa are a vital support and partner in providing individualized and coordinated quality care. We are honored to applaud Dr. Taormina for her recognition of excellence. The people and communities her educational talents serve are BETTER for their partnership with Dr. Taormina."
Dr. Taormina's role at Villa includes consultation with the 34 centers about all aspects of infection prevention and control, including COVID-19. Dr. Taormina is a double board certified physician in Internal Medicine and Infectious Disease with significant, relevant experience in infection control and antibiotic stewardship. She has been in practice for 13 years and is also a chair of an Infection Control Task Force in DuPage County and co-chair of the Medical Utilization Management Committee at AMITA Health. Dr. Taormina completed her education at Michigan State University and her residency and fellowship at Botsford Hospital where she specialized in infectious disease. Dr. Taormina was recognized as one of Chicago's Top Docs in Infectious Disease and received recognition by Crain's Chicago as a Healthcare Hero during this pandemic response.
We're Villa, and we make people better. Of course, we're focused on quality care and good outcomes. But we're here to do so much more. Villa's leadership has a vision of rising above the status quo—of never settling, and of shattering the old image of this industry. We've always wanted to be a part of something greater, and we're making that a reality. Our commitment to our people, our environment and clinical programs will allow us to fulfill our mission of making people better. For more information, please visit http://www.VillaHC.com.
Media Contact
Linsey Cherveny, Villa Healthcare, 2245639424, lcherveny@villahc.com
SOURCE Villa Healthcare