LINCOLNWOOD, Ill., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Villa Healthcare celebrates Tracey Robinson, Director of Clinical Reimbursement at Villa Healthcare, on her Influential Award from American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing (AAPACN). Tracey is recognized for her "actions that advocate for or affect change either internally or externally." AAPACN gives out four awards based on the group's core values to the 1,700 professionals in more than 5,700 communities.
"I feel honored to receive this award," Tracey said. "Senior care has been my passion for more than 30 years, beginning with a part-time nursing assistant job at the age of 16. Since then, I have seen so many improvements in senior care and am proud to be a part of the resident-centered direction that the industry is proceeding."
Tracey received her LPN from Hennepin Technical College in 1993 and is completing her RN at Excelsior College this year. Tracey is a member of the LeadingAge Quality and Performance Excellence Committee and CareChoice Performance-Based Incentive Payment Program (PIPP) development committee. She also assists with annual performance improvement projects through the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
At Villa Healthcare, Tracey provides consultation to all MDS Coordinators, Directors of Nursing, Administrators and other leadership within the eleven Minnesota centers. This includes audits and education on areas such as RAI process, state and federal quality programs, as well as compliance and reimbursement opportunities.
Michele Self, Vice President of Clinical Reimbursement says, "We at Villa are so fortunate to have Tracey on our team. Her knowledge, persistence and critical thinking are key to influencing positive change in industry systems and benefit all she works with."
We're Villa, and we make people better. Of course, we're focused on quality care and good outcomes. But we're here to do so much more. Villa's leadership has a vision of rising above the status quo—of never settling, and of shattering the old image of this industry. We've always wanted to be a part of something greater, and we're making that a reality. Our commitment to our people, our environment and clinical programs will allow us to fulfill our mission of making people better. For more information, please visit http://www.VillaHC.com.
Media Contact
Linsey Cherveny, Villa Healthcare, 2245639424, LCherveny@villahc.com
SOURCE Villa Healthcare