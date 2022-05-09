New SageLife community also offers respite and restorative stays for patients who need time to rehab and recover after injuries or medical procedures
FREDERICK, Md., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Village Crossing at Worman's Mill - a luxury assisted living and memory care community - will open in Fall 2022, offering studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments complete with kitchenettes, full baths, and other features.
Village Crossing at Worman's Mill offers personalized care that meets each resident where they are so they can live life fully. "Residents will be able to enjoy the charm and bustling activity of the Village Center, with access to all of the fine retail, dining and exciting events that The Village is known for," said Robyn Wheat, Director of Community Development.
"Our mission is to create the best home for each member of the SageLife family every day by encouraging, empowering, and celebrating successful aging," says Kelly Andress, SageLife's Founder and President. "We are unique in that we go where our residents take us; our communities reflect the priorities and preferences of the people who make their home in them."
Assisted Living
The assisted living program at Village Crossing at Worman's Mill provides support for residents' activities of daily living, whether they need little bit of help or more comprehensive care. Residents are encouraged to take full advantage of all the activities, programs, dining options, and convenient services the community offers and to retain their independence while benefiting from the caregiving team's around-the-clock, hospitality-focused support.
Memory Care
SageLife memory care staff are trained in the Positive Approach to Care™ philosophy. Developed by dementia care expert Teepa Snow, the approach recognizes and incorporates the individual's changing abilities to adjust expectations and delivery of the most appropriate care at every moment.
"First and foremost, we see each person in memory care as an individual worthy of dignity and respect," says Wheat. "We understand and celebrate the fact everyone has unique emotional, physical, and social needs. Before your loved one moves in, we use an assessment tool to make sure we provide the right level of care. Then we revisit the assessment regularly, with the overarching goal of an engaged and purposeful lifestyle."
In addition, Village Crossing at Worman's Mill offers Respite and Restorative Stays for individuals who require rehab after an injury or medical procedure. "During recovery, your focus should be on getting back to the best of who you are, which is why we provide on-call support, taking care of everything you need so you can safely and comfortably get well," concluded Heather Gibbon, Regional Sales Director.
Village Crossing at Worman's Mill is SageLife's newest senior-living community, joining independent living, personal care, assisted living, and memory care communities in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts.
For more information about Village Crossing at Worman's Mill, visit http://www.VillageCrossingatWormansMill.com.
