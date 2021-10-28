BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIO Med Spa, one of the newest and fastest-growing medical spa franchises in the country, announced today the opening of its newest location in Burlington, Massachusetts, marking this the first location in the state. VIO is setting a new standard for the aesthetics industry with highly-skilled, nationally certified practitioners to perform the most innovative beauty treatment for an unparalleled guest experience.
Located at 102 Mall Road, VIO Media Spa Burlington will kick off its grand opening with a soft opening including exclusive discounts and founding membership pricing. A gift bag with over $2000 worth of swag will be available as well.
VIO Med Spa Burlington is owned and operated by Paul Faucher. With a background in successfully running other business franchise models and a Master's Degree in Business, Paul has always had an entrepreneurial desire and decided to open a brand focused on the growing beauty and wellness sector with an emphasis on guest service.
"At VIO Med Spa, we work to understand the goals of our guests and make their visit a unique and meaningful experience," said Paul Faucher, VIO Med Spa Burlington Owner. "We are excited to make a positive impact on the Burlington community and encourage residents in the area to prioritize self-care, especially post-pandemic."
VIO Med Spa is an age, beauty, and wellness spa that provides innovative services for both men and women who want to maintain a healthy and youthful appearance.
"VIO Med Spa's goal is to ensure each guest feels confident in their own skin," said Kimberly Vaughn Vice President of Operations at VIO Med Spa Burlington. "Our beauty philosophy is purpose and results-driven as we spend time with each guest to understand their skin-related needs to create a custom treatment plan."
VIO Med Spa Burlington will be offering the following range of services from traditional spa facials, PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma), micro-needling, HydrafacialMD, Botox, dermal fillers, Kybella to advanced technologies such as Emsculpt Neo.
VIO Med Spa Burlington will be opened from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Mondays through Friday and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Reservations can be made by on our website. To stay up to date on the latest news and promotion, follow VIO Med Spa Burlington on Facebook and Instagram. For more information on VIO Med Spa Burlington visit https://viomedspa.com/locations/burlington/
About VIO Med Spa
VIO Med Spa, one of the newest and fastest-growing medical spa franchises in the country, is synonymous with the results-driven health and beauty transformation. VIO prides itself on offering the highest level of service to guests at a fair price and offering the most innovative and effective treatments available. VIO's national trained and certified team provides a state-of-the-art experience that is certain to exceed the guest's expectations. For more information about VIO Media Spa, including our COVID-19 procedures and guidelines visit http://www.viomedspa.com
