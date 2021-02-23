NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viora Ltd., a leading medical aesthetics solutions provider, announces the promotion of Mr. Yuval Gimshi to Director of Business Development & Global Sales. Mr. Gimshi will be in charge of Viora's special busines development projects.
Mr. Gimshi has a B.A. of Political Science and International Relations from La Sapienza (Italy) and an International MBA degree from the Paris School of Business (France). Since joining Viora's Sales Team in 2018 as a Regional Sales Manager, Mr. Gimshi has demonstrated resourcefulness, excellent interpersonal skills, as well as commitment and determination to ensure the success and satisfaction of Viora's customers.
"We are confident that Mr. Gimshi's ambition and leadership skills will enable the team to keep growing and bring new business to Viora," said Ron Fogel, Viora Ltd.'s VP of Global Sales, "Yuval's 10 years of experience in sales and business, outstanding communication and strategic thinking, make Yuval the best choice for leading Viora's sales strategy to the next level."
"I'm thrilled and excited for my new chapter with the Viora family. I'm proud to take part in Viora's business development projects and fulfill its global strategy, taking the company to the next level," said Mr. Yuval Gimshi.
About Viora
Viora is a market-leading aesthetic solutions provider for skincare applications for patients seeking the most advanced developments for the most requested treatments: rejuvenation, resurfacing, body & facial contouring, skin tightening, cellulite reduction, acne control, lightening, hydration, hair removal, exfoliation and more. Viora's expertise in developing solutions and technology for these applications ensures greater physician and client satisfaction. Viora's extensive knowledge and experience has been forged from its expansive connections to the aesthetic community. This has allowed Viora to create the most sought-after solutions and achieve the most effective results. For more information, visit http://www.vioramed.com.
