Viracta Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Updated Phase 2 Data at ASH 2020 and Productive Outcome of its Recent End of Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA

Promising data show complete responses observed across multiple subtypes of Epstein-Barr virus positive (EBV+) lymphoma; preliminary ORR/CR of 80%/40% in T/NK-NHL and 66%/33% in DLBCL Recent End of Phase 2 Meeting supports advancement into single-arm registration trial Registration trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory EBV+ lymphomas to begin in 1H2021