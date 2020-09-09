SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that Ivor Royston, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viracta, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 3:00 pm ET.
About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The Company's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas. Viracta is pursuing application of this kick and kill approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma and gastric carcinoma, and other viral-related cancers.
