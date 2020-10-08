Viracta_Therapeutics_Inc_Logo.jpg

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Logo

 By Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that Ivor Royston, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viracta, will present a corporate overview at the Solebury Trout Fall Private Company Showcase on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm ET.  

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The Company's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-positive lymphomas. Viracta is pursuing application of this kick and kill approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma and gastric carcinoma, and other viral-related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

Media and Investor Contact:

Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
amy@juniper-point.com 
858-366-3243

Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com 
(212) 915-2569

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.