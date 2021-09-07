Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.)

 By Viracta

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that company management will present and be available for virtual one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13 – 15, 2021, the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit, September 20 – 23, 2021, and the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, September 27 – 30, 2021.

Details on the presentations can be found below.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation Date:

Corporate presentation will be available on-demand to conference

registrants starting at 7:00 AM ET on September 13, 2021

 

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Presentation Date:

September 21, 2021

Presentation Time:

4:35 PM ET

Format:

Corporate presentation

Webcast Link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer16/virx/2836187

 

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date:

September 30, 2021

Presentation Time:

8:40 AM ET

Format:

Corporate presentation

A replay of the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit presentation will be available on the "Events and Webcasts" section of the Viracta website at https://viracta.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in two Phase 2 clinical trials for EBV-positive lymphoma. Viracta is also pursuing application of its inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, and other virus-related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

Investor Relations Contact:                                     

Company Contact:

Joyce Allaire                                                               

Dan Chevallard

LifeSci Advisors                                                          

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com                                     

dchevallard@viracta.com 

(212) 915-2569                                                          

(858) 771-4193

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viracta-therapeutics-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-september-301370207.html

SOURCE Viracta

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.