Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.)

 By Viracta

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that company management is scheduled to present and host one-on-one meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference (virtual)

Conference Dates:

November 8 – 12, 2021

Presentation Date:

November 11, 2021

Presentation Time:

1:50 PM ET

Format:

Corporate presentation

 

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (in-person)

Conference Dates:

November 16 – 17, 2021

Presentation Date:

November 17, 2021

Presentation Time:

10:40 AM GMT/ 5:40 AM ET

Format:

Corporate presentation

 

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference (virtual)

Conference Dates:

November 29 – December 2, 2021

Presentation Available:

November 22, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET

Format:

Corporate presentation

 

Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference (virtual)

Conference Dates:

November 29 – December 2, 2021

Presentation Date:

December 2, 2021

Presentation Time:

3:55 PM ET

Format:

Fireside chat

A live webcast of each of the presentations will be available under "Events and Webcasts" in the Investors section of the Viracta website at https://viracta.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts.  Replays of each webcast will be archived on the Viracta website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in two Phase 2 clinical trials for EBV-positive (EBV+) lymphoma and one Phase 1b/2 trial in patients with EBV+ nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors. Viracta is also pursuing the application of its inducible synthetic lethality approach in other virus-related cancers. For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashleigh Barreto

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

abarreto@viracta.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viracta-therapeutics-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301413256.html

SOURCE Viracta

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.