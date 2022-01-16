ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's initiative to increase the availability and access to efficient COVID-19 PCR testing, Viral Solutions has been chosen by the Georgia Department of Public Health (GaDPH) to spearhead an effort to rapidly open three COVID-19 PCR Testing Center SuperSites throughout the Atlanta Metro area.
Viral Solutions will continue to perform PCR COVID-19 testing with no out-of-pocket cost to insured and non-insured patients. Register for Covid testing here.
"We are proud to partner with GaDPH to continue to deliver fast and reliable drive-through COVID-19 testing at these three new SuperSites," says Viral Solutions co-founder and CEO, Ben Lefkove, MD. "We are prepared to help Atlanta get through this pandemic, and help the community stay safe so they can live their lives."
The three drive-through COVID-19 PCR Testing SuperSites are located conveniently throughout the Metro Atlanta area, and are appointment-only:
- Fulton County at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Home Depot Backyard Lot, Corner of Northside and Magnolia Drive), 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta, Ga. 30313. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Mondays. Closed Tuesdays.
- Cobb County at the Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center, 1265 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta, Ga. 30008. Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays
- DeKalb County at Stonecrest, 2994 Turner Hill Road, Stonecrest, Ga. 30038. Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays
"As the largest provider of COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in Georgia, we are thrilled to bring our efficient PCR COVID-19 testing model to these new GaDPH SuperSites," says Viral Solutions co-founder and President, Ron Sanders, PA-C. "We are honored to partner with the Georgia Department of Public Health. It's important initiatives like this that drive us to do even more and get better every day."
In addition to the three new SuperSites, Viral Solutions offers no appointment needed, no out-of-pocket cost, all insurance accepted, drive-through COVID-19 testing at 18 other sites in Atlanta and throughout Georgia. Patients are evaluated in real time by Viral Solutions physicians and physician assistants. Viral Solutions is the largest and most efficient COVID-19 testing and vaccination provider in Georgia. Learn more at ViralSolutionsGA.com.
About Viral Solutions
Viral Solutions was founded by an Atlanta-based emergency physician and physician assistant to help find a way to resolve the current COVID-19 PCR testing crisis in Georgia. Patients are evaluated in real time by a local team of Viral Solutions physicians and physician assistants. Viral Solutions believes every person should have immediate access to the best COVID-19 testing available. No patient should wait to get a COVID-19 test. All patients — including the uninsured — should have easy access to COVID-19 testing, and that's what Viral Solutions provides.
