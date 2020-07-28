PALM SPRINGS, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VironAire (https://VironAire.com) announced today the launch of two affordable next generation technology, medical-grade air purifiers for business and home. Harvard professor Joseph Allen is one of many medical professionals that recommends advanced HEPA air purifiers as a strategy in battling airborne virus droplet transmission. VironAire's two new and improved portable purifiers employ innovative multi-stage air decontamination in a small footprint. Each unit is specifically designed to make air safer in enclosed spaces, such as schoolrooms, doctor and dentist offices, gyms, spas, salons, daycare, restaurants and bars, nursing homes, business settings, private residences and similar environments.
Next-Gen Technology
VironAire successfully integrated many cutting-edge technologies into portable units without sacrificing performance. The result was medical-grade air purification with high CADR's that are affordable.
R. David Brown, VironAire's CTO said, "This is the first time ever, such a broad range of sophisticated technologies have been engineered into a compact air purification unit. Our systems employ HEPA-13 along with pioneering 254 nm ultraviolet UV-C light. Furthermore, VironAire incorporates photocatalysis, cold catalysis, activated carbon, molecular sieve and anion generation into the units. Our achievement is the most important advancement of portable purification technology in a generation."
Inside Air is Dangerous
Enclosed spaces have a vast array of harmful airborne pathogens and contaminants. Research demonstrates millions of hazardous particles are circulating in the air of businesses, classrooms and homes, such as viruses, germs, mold spores, mites, dust, allergens and other toxins. Every indoor area suffers from unhealthy air quality. A next-level air purification system can alleviate deadly inside pollutants.
Opening Schools Safely
Professor Allen, who also is Deputy Director of Harvard's Center for Occupational Safety & Health, promotes HEPA filters in classrooms as one safety measure against the spread of Covid-19. Dr. Allen said in a recent CBS interview, "In addition to handwashing and social distancing, it is imperative that schools provide greater ventilation with portable air cleaners that have HEPA filters in them in every single classroom in the country."
Immediate Availability
VironAire HEPA-13 purifiers capture 99.97 percent of airborne particles. Uncaptured organics are degraded or destroyed. VironAire has ramped-up production to meet the current demands of this Covid-19 pandemic.