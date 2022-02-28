BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virsys12, a leading Salesforce solution integrator in the healthcare industry and AppExchange ISV, announced today that it has been named as a "Contender" in the "IDC MarketScape: U.S. Provider Data Management for Payers 2022 Vendor Assessment" (doc #US48815718, February 2022).
The IDC MarketScape list helps payers in the market evaluate products, identify those that best meet their needs and confirm investment decisions with 360-degree assessment of the technology. Provider data management solutions were evaluated using rigorous scoring methodology, looking beyond market share to compare capabilities, strategies and current and future market success factors for each payer solution.
Virsys12 is one of seven U.S. healthcare technology companies to be positioned in the report. The company's two main products – V12 Network and V12 Intelligent Provider Directory (IPD) – are used to manage networks of health care providers. Both offer the ability to help payers more easily and effectively manage large physician networks and ancillary providers, while also offering robust credentialing and contracting functionality.
According to the report, "Virsys12 is attractive as it offers alternative methods of managing provider data with two separate products." The report went on to note, "Virsys12 has deep healthcare expertise in provider network and provider data and provider life cycle."
"Healthcare leaders rely on IDC MarketScape to offer an objective and comprehensive assessment of technology products. It's an honor to be named to the list," said Tammy Hawes, Virsys12 CEO and founder. "Innovation, financial stability and growth were key factors in the evaluation process, and I think our inclusion speaks to our growth as a company and our solid roadmap for the future."
According to Jeff Rivkin, research director, Payer IT Strategies at IDC Health Insights, "Provider data management systems of record are being evolved by payers that want to automate workflow, solidify data and enable flexibility in their back office to reduce operational costs. As payers attempt to respond to governmental mandates and competitive pressures, the ability to maintain, control and evolve provider networks fast and effectively is a competitive advantage."
V12 Network, Virsys12's flagship product listed on the Salesforce AppExchange, helps health plan payers and health systems maintain and organize data from the provider for the purpose of building and managing a provider network. From initial market outreach to provider on-boarding to credentialing to rate negotiation and contracting, V12 Network manages the most complex network assignment and provider directory requirements. Virsys12 launched the V12 Intelligent Provider Directory product in 2019 to serve as a companion product to V12 Network and to reduce the strain of provider directory curation and maintenance.
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
About Virsys12
Virsys12 is a healthcare technology firm transforming the business of healthcare with innovative products and solutions for provider lifecycle and Salesforce's Digital 360 initiative, which brings together key components to help companies transform customer, healthcare engagement in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world. Founded in 2011, Virsys12 provides both applications and services to ensure customer success. Virsys12 partners with healthcare organizations of all sizes to help them create an optimized experience for their members, patients, providers and partners that produces better outcomes and lowers costs. To learn more, visit http://www.virsys12.com.
