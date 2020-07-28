FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtūs Sports Nutrition is expanding their retail reach with products for sale across a multitude of e-commerce platforms. Virtūs is known for creating highly researched sports nutrition products with unique ingredients, including their extremely popular recovery drink powder.
Virtūs vegan amino recovery powder was developed to add amino acids to the fitness world, utilizing only fermented amino acids that come from 100% plant-based sources. The recovery powder has a full spectrum of BCAAs and EAAs, plus some other specialized ingredients, like PEAKO2™.
EAA stands for Essential Amino Acids, essential amino acids are amino acids that cannot be created within the human body, and must be obtained through diet or supplements, while BCAAs are Branched Chain Amino Acids. Branched chain amino acids are one type of essential amino acid with a chemical structure that branches out in different directions. Branched chain amino acids come in three types, leucine, isoleucine, and valine. All three play key roles in the way the body recovers from a workout. For example, the amino acid leucine is a necessary component of energy production both during a workout and on a daily basis, but it is particularly important while exercising because it stimulates muscle protein synthesis.
Another exciting component of Virtūs' vegan amino recovery powder is the trademarked ingredient, PeakO2™. PeakO2™ is particularly unique because it is derived from "six different Ayurvedic mushroom strains," all grown and produced in the United States. In addition to being vegan, PeakO2™ is also all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free, and allergy-safe, making it an ideal ingredient for any brand that sells to a large audience. The goal of PeakO2™ is to help athletes increase their endurance, and push their limits while adding mental clarity, and overcoming physical and mental fatigue. PeakO2™ achieves this goal by doling out a high dose of beta-glucans and L-Ergothioneine, both used to help the body recover and provide antioxidant support where it's needed.
While these are only a few of the ingredients in Virtūs' recovery formula, they are a major component in what makes their supplements so uniquely effective. Every ingredient that Virtūs uses is designed to work synergistically with one another so their products yield full-body results.
Virtūs Nutrition has been expanding their online sales and product availability throughout 2020, with products for sale through some of the largest online sellers in the United States. Look for their Ri-ˈkə-və-rē (recovery) through their company website and from a variety of e-commerce retailers, with more to come in as they continue their year of growth.
