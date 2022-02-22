NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The best-selling book "Latinx in Social Work" by Erica Priscilla Sandoval, LCSW-SIFI and founder of Sandoval CoLab, a psychotherapy and consulting group, has been translated into Spanish – "Latinx en el Área del Trabajo Social" – and will be available to order from Amazon on February 22.
To celebrate the release of the Spanish translation, Latinx in Social Work, Inc. is holding a virtual book launch with the New York University School of Social Work on February 22 at 6 p.m. Register at nyu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcrdumsqDIpE90CQl4LILdvVytrkFJ2J55t.
An initiative from therapy and equity consulting firm Sandoval Psychotherapy Consulting, "Latinx in Social Work" is an anthology of personal essays written by 22 Latinx social workers that call attention to the racism, bias, and discrimination experienced by social workers. Translated into Spanish, the essays can now reach a broader audience and connect with Latinx social workers and students from all backgrounds. Published by Fig Factor Media, the book is a revolutionary step in creating a movement that is committed to owning Latinx narratives, naming common but unspoken struggles, and driving practitioners' own healing. The book has been introduced in schools of social work curricula as a mirror to reflect the experiences of Latinx students and a tool to help students of other backgrounds understand the need for cultural humility in their practice. Portions of the book's proceeds will be donated to the Latino Social Work Coalition and Scholarship Fund.
Luisa Lopez, a featured author in the book and President of the Latino Social Work Coalition and Scholarship Fund, is cognizant of the positive impact this book will have on readers.
"I am honored that the Latino Social Work Coalition and Scholarship Fund was selected to be the recipient of book proceeds, which will go a long way in ensuring that there is a vibrant and robust pipeline of Latinx social work students ready and able to serve in our most vulnerable communities," she said.
Also to be released on February 22 is the "Latinx in Social Work Podcast," which features interviews with the books' authors about their journeys and institutional barriers. Reflecting on shared experiences, the conversations offer personal and professional guidance to the next generation of social workers. The podcast will be available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Authors from the books will also be featured in the ongoing free Latinx in Social Work Discussion Series, co-hosted by NYU Silver School of Social Work. On February 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. is the virtual panel "Accountability to Black & Afro-Latinx Communities" – register here. Then on March 24 from 6 to 7 p.m. "Una Conversación con Las Madrinas" – register here. ###
