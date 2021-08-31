TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modern clinical trials have undergone a huge shift in the need for fit-for-purpose technology. It is more important than ever to have your patient engagement activities unified with your data management.
In this webinar, EvidentIQ will show you how you can have a fully unified clinical trial, including eConsent, eCOA, EDC, IWRS, CTMS, eTMF and so much more. Being able to have one vendor and one software platform to cover the entirety of your clinical trial ensures consistent ROI, consistency of support, as well as user and customer adoption.
This webinar will show participants how EvidentIQ will:
- Ensure consistent and timely study ROI and patient ROI
- Eliminate paper from all aspects of the trial
- Reduce the site monitoring burden where possible, with reduced source document validation
- Increase patient compliance and data quality with intuitive, easy-to-use, compliant data capture technology
EvidentIQ is a joining of best-of-breed applications across the areas of real-world evidence, patient engagement and clinical trial data management. The goal is to bring the industry into a single unified platform across the entire trial lifecycle, including patient insights, clinical data management and clinical study and document management. All of this is covered within one unified, cloud-based platform.
Join experts from EvidentIQ Group GmbH, Andreas Weber, CEO; and Simon Taylor, Head of Solution Consulting, for the live webinar on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Virtual Clinical Trials – Unifying Trials from Patient Engagement Through Study Closeout.
