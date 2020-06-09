GUNNISON, Colo., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Community Event sponsored by the Gunnison County Consortium on June 24th will focus on the Gunnison Valley's effort to address substance use disorder and the opioid crisis. Event organizers say it's even more important to address opioid use and addiction amid the stress created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is free and open to the public.
The event, a virtual discussion, will feature a new, 30-minute video created by Gunnison Valley videographer Brian Sullivan. In addition to experts in the judicial, medical and social service fields, the video includes interviews with Gunnison County residents who have struggled with opioid addiction and family members who have also been impacted.
"Besides being very personal and moving, the video provides us with much food for thought on how to best address the opioid crisis, substance use disorders and addiction in our community," said Kari Commerford, Juvenile Services Director at Gunnison County. "The stress associated with the COVID-19 situation makes our challenges with addiction that much more important to address. Reflective of this, we've seen a recent spike in overdose admissions from multiple substances, including opioids, to our local hospital."
The online discussion is happening twice on June 24th – from 12 to 1:30 p.m. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to allow as many people as possible to attend. In addition to the video, the event will feature a Q & A discussion on addiction, prevention, treatment and recovery opportunities. Like Sullivan's video, the virtual sessions will include a variety of professionals who work in the addiction field, people who have struggled with addiction themselves and family members who have been impacted by the addiction of a loved one.
To register for this unique event, visit this link: https://rebrand.ly/opposite-of-addiction. For more information, call or write to Kari Commerford at 970-642-7393 and kcommerford@gunnisoncounty.org or Kyle Tibbett at ktibbett@gunnisoncounty.org and (970) 641-7996.
