CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lumina Leadership Institute (LLI) and Interstate Postgraduate Medical Association's (IPMA) Ascent Physician Leadership are collaborating to host "Leading for Results: Building a Collaborative Leadership Model," a virtual Continuing Medical Education (CME) conference for physician and executive leaders on Thursday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT.
Health care organizations are more often turning to physicians to fill leadership roles; however, most leadership teams lack adequate training in strategic planning, team building and performance measurement. This collaborative session will emphasize vital tools for physicians and executives as they lead change to realize organizational, financial, operational and clinical performance.
"You have heard it said that when the student is ready, the teacher will show up. Are you ready to be a student," asked Doug McKinley, director of the LLI. "We have prepared a meaningful discussion for physicians and executives about leading with self-awareness, building teams with trust, and fostering a healthy organizational culture."
Leadership starts with the individual, according to Debra Levinthal, executive director of IPMA. "Today's financial pressures, value-based care and risk-sharing requires executives and physicians to work together in dyads and triads to effectively create and execute strategy. This conference introduces key skills to becoming a high-performing leader."
Attendees will leave the conference with actionable ideas to improve themselves, their teams and their organizations.
Registration is $49 per person with proceeds going to Doctors Without Borders. To access the event and register, visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/leading-for-results-building-a-collaborative-leadership-model-tickets-164322744753.
About Lumina Leadership Institute
Lumina Leadership Institute (LLI) is an offshoot of Lumina Health Partners, national healthcare consulting firm that focuses on improving the financial, operational and strategic performance of medical groups and their affiliated hospital partners. Key areas of expertise include value-based strategy, hospital/provider clinical integration planning, revenue cycle, and board retreat facilitation. LLI is a comprehensive Executive and Physician Leadership Development Program aligned with an organization's unique strategic priorities, needs and business objectives delivered through various assessments, training courses, coaching and mentoring. LLI helps health care organizations equip physicians and executives to efficiently maneuver and position the organization for future success. Learn more about Lumina Leadership Institute.
About Ascent Physician Leadership
Ascent Physician Leadership is a product offering of Interstate Postgraduate Medical Association (IPMA). As a physician-led 501(c)(3) organization, IPMA's mission is to advance lifelong learning to improve patients' health and the value of healthcare. Through our 105-year history, we have worked around the globe to provide education, quality improvement resources, certification and training. Ascent's leadership products and services are designed with our knowledge of how medical professionals learn, the application of adult learning principles, a foundation in core leadership skills, and the combined experience and know-how of our faculty advisors. Ascent was developed by IPMA staff, faculty and physician board leadership in 2018 with a desire to use our history, knowledge and relationships to increase the voice of the physician in leadership roles. Learn more about Ascent Physician Leadership.
