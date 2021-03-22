ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Even before COVID-19, The World Health Organization (WHO) named 2020 the Year of the Nurse and Midwife to recognize the impact nurses have on the world. As a way to help educate the next generation of nurses, Unitek Learning created a virtual immersive reality lab in 2021. More than 30 nursing students participated during the grand opening day. They were oriented to the (VIRL) 1 Lab environment, breaking a new record in student orientations at the Albuquerque campus.
Currently, the Albuquerque campus at Brookline College has the only VIRL lab in the state of New Mexico. They join Brookline's Phoenix campus in leading the nation with the advancement of virtual immersive technology for nursing simulation education. Over the years, Unitek Learning has helped countless students launch and accelerate their careers. This rapidly growing group of schools also maintains an environment that fosters rewarding careers.
"We are thrilled to launch the virtual immersive reality lab in Albuquerque," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning. "With this opportunity, we can elevate the quality of our programs as well as student-learning outcomes. The goal is to meet today's healthcare needs by producing excellent nursing graduates to better serve our communities. Ultimately, we prepare students to excel in nursing careers, where they help patients achieve greater health and wellbeing."
Not only will nursing students gain invaluable skills, but they will benefit from the convenience of gaining real-world experience in simulated settings. Virtual labs allow more students to actively participate and prepare for their dream careers. Through this simulation lab, students will complete complex training for a Practical Nursing diploma or a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree.
Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.
Media Contact
David Higley, Chief Marketing Officer, Unitek Learning, (949) 590-4888, DHigley@unitek.com
SOURCE Unitek Learning