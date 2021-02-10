PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) will offer a one-day virtual symposium entitled "The 4th Wave: Methamphetamines & Stimulants" on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. This symposium, which will take place on the eve of ACMT's 2021 Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting (April 14-16, 2021), aims to examine the current trends of methamphetamine use, abuse, and co-use with other illicit substances. Innovative research initiatives will be discussed, highlighting some of the work of the Methamphetamine Research Center in Portland, Oregon.
Experts in the fields of medical toxicology and addiction medicine will present on a broad array of topics including pregnancy and methamphetamine use, stimulant abuse in children, psychiatric effects of methamphetamine, and the approach to the agitated patient. The symposium will close with discussions on the challenges with treatment of the methamphetamine addiction.
Highlights will include:
- Genetic and Neuroimmunological Factors in Methamphetamine Addiction: Tamara J. Phillips, PhD, Senior Research Career Scientist, Portland VA Medical Center; Professor, Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR
- Targeting the Speed Gene? Antibody Therapy for Methamphetamine Use: Eric C. Peterson, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, University of Arkansas College of Medicine, Little Rock, AR
- Real Time Communication Network: Identifying Stimulants in Your Neighborhood: Agnes D. Winokur, MS, Associate Laboratory Director, Drug Enforcement Agency/Southeast Laboratory, U.S. Department of Justice, Miami, FL
- Methamphetamine in Children: Ayrn D. O'Connor, MD, FACMT, FAAEM, Director, Medical Toxicology Fellowship, University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ
This activity will appeal to healthcare providers and researchers involved with the care of patients with substance use disorders. The 2021 ACMT Symposium will be a virtual event that takes place online. All sessions will be recorded and made available to registrants after the event for on-demand viewing.
Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits will be available for attendees who attend the live virtual event on April 13, 2021. CE will not be available for those who choose to watch the on-demand recordings and do not attend the live event on April 13th.
Register early and save! Early bird discount rates expire after March 4, 2021.
For more information, rates and registration sign-up click here.
About ACMT
The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) is a professional, nonprofit association of physicians with recognized expertise and board certification in medical toxicology. Our members specialize in the prevention, evaluation, treatment, and monitoring of injury and illness from exposures to drugs and chemicals, as well as biological and radiological agents. We care for people in clinical, academic, governmental, and public health settings, and provide poison control center leadership.
