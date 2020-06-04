MINNEAPOLIS, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota has wrapped up the first ever month-long Virtual Walk for Amazing fundraiser. During the month of May, 752 people joined together and raised $158,854 by accepting health and wellness challenges and sharing photos and videos on social media channels. Walk for Amazing changed from a one-day walk at U.S. Bank Stadium to a virtual event in order to keep families safe while social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Virtual Walk for Amazing participants could direct their funds to the Children's Minnesota program of their choice.
"We are extremely grateful for the community members that remained committed to our Walk for Amazing fundraiser after we changed the event in response to COVID-19," said Jennifer Soderholm, president of the Children's Minnesota Foundation. "During this challenging time, it was amazing and heart-warming to see the photos of children, parents and employees staying creatively active in an effort to raise money on behalf of our organization."
Families and individuals who registered for the Virtual Walk for Amazing were encouraged to do one activity each day beginning May 4. Each week featured a theme and challenges from various Minnesota personalities, including Paul Fletcher of Cities 97.1, Devan Dubnyk of the Minnesota Wild, Olympian Carrie Tollefson and Dr. Marc Gorelick, president and CEO of Children's Minnesota. Participants shared their activities, photos and words of encouragement with others on a special group Facebook page. The event culminated Saturday, May 30 with a virtual celebration on the Children's Minnesota social media channels.
Children's Minnesota would like to thank the sponsors of Virtual Walk for Amazing: Cities 97.1, Prime Therapeutics, Imprint Engine, Abbott, Colliers, Fidelity Investments, GoGo SqueeZ, Ronald McDonald House Charities—Upper Midwest, JonnyPops and Priority Courier Experts. The support of these companies was vital as the event transitioned to virtual.
About Children's Minnesota
Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's Minnesota serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Children's Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital.
