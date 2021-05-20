NORTHFIELD, N.H., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virtudent, a Boston-based mobile dental clinic and teledentistry service provider, recently visited Spaulding Academy & Family Services (formerly Spaulding Youth Center) to provide dental cleanings, x-rays, and fluoride to 26 residential children scheduled over two days. The program is offered free to Spaulding Academy & Family Services through sponsorship and cooperation with Northeast Delta Dental.
Under the supervision of a dentist, a dental hygienist conducted the basic preventive dental appointments, which included cleanings and comprehensive oral exams to determine patient risk of oral cancer, gum disease, and cavities. Some children received digital dental x-rays and intraoral photographs, which were reviewed remotely by a team of dentists. In cases where additional treatment was deemed necessary, referrals were made to a local dentist and records were securely transferred to the selected provider to ensure proper continuation of care.
"Northeast Delta Dental is fortunate to have robust experience with teledentistry," said Tom Raffio, Northeast Delta Dental's President & CEO. "We are proud to lead the way in the delivery of teledentistry to underserved populations and blaze the trail as a helpful resource."
The children enjoyed remaining in a comfortable environment surrounded by their peers and trusted staff members while receiving teledentistry services. The visits successfully kept anxiety levels low and addressed the importance of oral health and overall self-care.
"We are grateful to Northeast Delta Dental and Virtudent for making this service available to our children, many of whom experience extreme stress when visiting dental providers off-campus," said Todd Emmons, President & CEO, Spaulding Academy & Family Services. "Our organization is dedicated to achieving optimal physical and emotional health for the children in our care, and these generous and convenient teledentistry opportunities provide a helpful solution."
For more information about Spaulding Academy & Family Services and its comprehensive programs and services, visit SpauldingServices.org.
ABOUT VIRTUDENT
Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Boston, Virtudent is changing the face of dental healthcare delivery. Virtudent provides preventive dental care and care coordination through teledentistry services, on-site services and virtual support. Since its founding, it has been available to over 1M individuals in 15 states and has care coordinated 10,000+ patients. Virtudent maintains an average patient net promoter score (NPS) over 90 for all of its services. For more information, visit http://www.virtudent.com.
ABOUT NORTHEAST DELTA DENTAL
Northeast Delta Dental is the region's most trusted name in dental insurance for companies of all sizes, individuals, and families in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Northeast Delta Dental administers dental benefits for nearly 960,000 people. Northeast Delta Dental is a member company of Delta Dental Plans Association (DDPA), the nation's largest provider of dental benefits. DDPA is a network of 39 independent dental service organizations that conduct business in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at nedelta.com.
ABOUT SPAULDING ACADEMY & FAMILY SERVICES
Spaulding Academy & Family Services is a leading provider of educational, residential, therapeutic and community-based programs and services for families, and children and youth with neurological, emotional, behavioral, learning or developmental challenges, including Autism Spectrum Disorder and those who have experienced significant trauma, abuse or neglect. Established in 1871, Spaulding Academy & Family Services is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit that was formerly known as Spaulding Youth Center since 1958. Our scenic hilltop campus is located on over 500 acres in Northfield, NH and welcomes boys and girls from ages 4 to 21 from around the state of New Hampshire and beyond. In addition to programs provided on our Northfield campus, Spaulding's community-based programs include foster family licensing, Individual Service Option (ISO) foster care, ISO in-home services, child health support services, and more for children ages 0 to 20 and their family. For information about Spaulding Academy & Family Services, visit http://www.SpauldingServices.org.
