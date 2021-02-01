MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cartessa Aesthetics, the disruptive aesthetics company that introduced the Virtue RF Microneedling platform, announced today that the device is now FDA-cleared for both 1MHz and 2MHz frequency settings. With more pulse durations, setting options, and future expandability, the VirtueRF's versatility is unmatched. With the inclusion of the 2MHz setting, providers have another way to fine tune the energy distribution to give patients the most customized and comfortable RF microneedling treatment.
"What makes our company unique, is that we work directly with our manufacturing partners to ensure our products offer the best clinical outcomes for our providers and their patients," shared Cartessa Aesthetics founder and CEO, Gabe Lubin. "Every patient is different so the ability to precisely customize the settings to maximize results and patient experience is of paramount importance. We are thrilled that VirtueRF providers now have the ability to utilize the 2 MHz setting."
In addition to the dual-frequency options, the VirtueRF microneedling system boasts several advancements including sub-pulse technology, multiple treatment speeds and added safety features. It's sophisticated design and enhanced patient experience has made it the fastest growing RF microneedling treatment today. Over 250 practices have adopted VirtueRF since it became available in the second half of 2020.
"The availability of both 1MHz and 2MHz plus sub-pulse gives us the opportunity to deliver more aggressive treatments with increased patient comfort. No other RF microneedling device has this," shared dermatologist, Jordana Herschthal, MD.
VirtueRF is available to US based aesthetic providers exclusively from Cartessa Aesthetics. Anyone interested in learning more about the VirtueRF and any other products from Cartessa is invited to reach out to a local agent by emailing info@cartessaaesthetics.com.
About Cartessa Aesthetics, LLC.
Cartessa Aesthetics, LLC sources leading aesthetic medical devices for distribution to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, cosmetic physicians and medical spas.
Cartessa selects the most cutting-edge technologies that offer clinically proven efficacy, patient safety, and the best possible investment for patients and professionals. Cartessa is the exclusive US and Canadian partner for Quanta Systems. The company's portfolio also includes VirtueRF and PHYSIQ, Deka manufactured Motus AX & Motus AY, Tetra CO2 with CoolPeel and Luxea as well as Subnovii Advanced Plasma Technology and Skinwave. For more information visit: http://www.cartessaaesthetics.com or email the company at info@cartessaaesthetics.com.
