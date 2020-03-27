FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Nutrition began with the goal of changing the supplement industry. Company founder and CEO Cody Riggs said Virtus Nutrition started as a way to improve upon the quality of products already available on the market. Soon, Virtus blossomed into a full lifestyle brand with a line of supplements, and apparel. In its mission statement, Virtus says that it is committed to helping people no matter what step of the fitness journey they are on.
The two top-selling products for Virtus Nutrition have been its Ri-ˈkə-və-re (recovery) formula and its Kronos all-in-one pre-workout powder. Ri-ˈkə-və-re has been gaining particular attention because of its unique composition, which far exceeds the expectations of run-of-the-mill recovery powders.
Virtūs utilizes plant-derived, vegan, fermented aminos in its recovery formula to build total body and mind nutrition. This includes a full spectrum of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) and essential amino acids (EAAs). Essential amino acids are simply amino acids that cannot be created within the human body, meaning they have to be taken from an outside source, such as food or supplements. Branched-chain amino acids are a type of essential amino acid. There are three types of BCAA's: leucine, isoleucine, and valine. The term branched-chain refers to the shape of their chemical structure; branching out in different directions.
The amino acid leucine is a necessary component of energy production both during a workout and for daily use, but it is particularly important while exercising because it stimulates muscle protein synthesis.
Another key ingredient in Virtus recovery powder is its inclusion of HICA. HICA, short for alpha-hydroxy-isocaproic acid, is a blockchain metabolite. This means that HICA works with leucine to support protein synthesis, which leads to more protein that can be absorbed by muscle tissue during a workout, so muscles feel more nourished. Besides muscles, Virtus is interested in nourishing the brain during exercise with the inclusion of L-Dopa in its recovery formula. The chemical L-Dopa is a precursor to a few different neurotransmitters; the messengers that carry signals from the brain throughout the body. L-Dopa is best known for its role in the production of dopamine, a neurotransmitter linked to elevated mood and increased cognition.
Another important role that L-Dopa plays is helping to decrease cortisol, the stress hormone, during a workout. This means Virtus recovery formula can help your body feel less physical stress from working out.
These are only a few of the carefully selected ingredients that Virtus packs into its post-workout recovery blend. Every ingredient is designed to work in harmony, yielding physical and mental fitness results unlike anything else on the market. Virtus has done well in online sales, often selling out of its signature pre and post-workout formulas.
Look for Virtus as it expands into the larger United States market as early as 2020, and learn more online about the brand at https://www.vsnlife.com/.
