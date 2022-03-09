PEORIA, Ill., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VirtuSense Technologies has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.
This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.
"We are honored to be recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Medical Devices and are humbled to be included among a prestigious group of companies making innovations to improve the quality and safety of patient care," said VirtuSense CTO, Deepak Gaddipati. "We are proud of our advancements in delivering proactive medical care, and we remain committed to expanding our AI-powered technology to help care providers better protect their most vulnerable patients."
VirtuSense's AI-powered sensor technology detects and prevents patient falls before they occur. Implemented across acute and post-acute care settings, the technology is reducing patient falls with injury by 96%, resulting in $289 million cost savings to date. Without using cameras that invade patients' privacy, the AI-powered sensors detect and predict bed and chair exits by 30 to 65 seconds in advance, thereby alerting care teams of a potential patient fall before it occurs. In addition, VirtuSense's algorithm learns the habits of the monitored patient, leading to 95% fewer false alarms and drastically reducing alarm fatigue.
As healthcare technology continues to evolve, so does VirtuSense. The company has developed a suite of solutions, such as telehealth, telenursing, wireless vitals monitoring and virtual rounding, to support clinical staff and prevent adverse health events. In a time where nursing burnout and shortages are at an all-time high, it is critical to equip nurses with the tools to make them more efficient while simultaneously reducing their workload.
Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.
The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.
"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.
For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.
ABOUT VirtuSense
VirtuSense Technologies (Peoria, IL) is advancing the transformation of proactive healthcare for all. The company was founded in 2013 by an engineer who wanted to prove that you don't have to wait for a fall or a heart attack to receive care. Predictive AI can make healthcare simple, affordable, and accessible without compromising the quality of care.
ABOUT FAST COMPANY
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at http://www.fastcompany.com.
Media Contact
Emily Potts, VirtuSense Technologies, +1 (309) 648-5007, EMILYP@VIRTUSENSE.COM
SOURCE VirtuSense Technologies