ST. LOUIS, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Help Foundation is playing a central role in helping the citizens of Haiti become better prepared for the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. The St. Louis based organization has gone deep into remote areas to reach individuals and families who might otherwise not have access to accurate information and health supplies.
Local Haitian volunteers assisted in distributing COVID-19 Preparedness brochures door to door throughout the countryside with more than 2,000 brochures placed in the first week.
Representatives also appeared on local radio along with information available from the Vision Help Foundation website and social media accounts.
"Our volunteers went to local churches to tell groups how they can stay well, safe, and resist the virus. We also sponsored talks using a loudspeaker in public areas," said Keller Polynice and Velly Duverny, VHF founders.
In some regions of Haiti where water and sanitation supplies are scarce, Vision Help Foundation distributed buckets with soap, detergent, and safe water for people to use. This helps address public places where there are large groups of people with no sanitation.
Vision Help Foundation is currently looking for funding from interested individuals and organizations. This will help more people properly prepare for COVID-19 both overseas and in the US. VHF is hoping to buy virus test kits and much needed ventilators. They welcome health care professionals who wish to volunteer.
"The virus knows no boundaries or borders. It can quickly jump from one nation to another. It's vital we help people in poor areas prepare so they don't become hotbeds of infection. VHF is grateful for thegenerous support we have received from donors and volunteers. We need more of both to continue this important work," Polynice said.
VHF also conducts campaigns to improve public awareness of cancer, diabetes, and HIV/AIDS. They plan to offer small loans to help women start their own businesses and assist orphans in affording school.
Learn more about Vision Help Foundation and support their non-profit activities at www.VisionHelpFoundation.org.
Velly Duverny
Phone: 314-548-6002
Email: press@visionhelpfoundation.org
