 By VisiQuate

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare organizations have a new resource to help them solve critical revenue cycle management (RCM) challenges. The VisiQuateCOVID-19 Revenue Cycle Resource Center includes step-by-step plays and blog posts informed by the company's deep expertise. It also includes curated articles from other expert sources.

Building on its Revenue Cycle Playbook, the resource center highlights step-by-step plays that specifically address RCM issues presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, including solutions for Medicare Telemedicine Services, New COVID-19 CPT Codes and Appointment Cancellations. Each has been designed to help hospitals and health systems eliminate waste and loss, improve operational efficiencies, capture full net revenue, reduce manual intervention and maintain productivity, even when workers are challenged to work from home. 

Just like the many other plays in the VisiQuate Revenue Cycle Playbook, these COVID-19 plays are based on the knowledge of VisiQuate's experts, including heavy collaboration with our clients, partners and colleagues. We are focused on fully leveraging the wisdom of the crowd. The plays can be performed by any healthcare organization, whether they're VisiQuate clients or not.

"Both the government and the healthcare industry are doing a tremendous amount of work to introduce creative options to mitigate the impact of COVID-19," said Brian Robertson, VisiQuate's Founder and CEO. "Today, most of the focus is very appropriately on the clinical side, but when the immediate crisis has passed, the bill will come due and providers will need to marshal all of their resources to re-build financial strength. We are doing everything we can to stay abreast of the ever-changing landscape of COVID-19 related changes, and we've designed our resource center to help healthcare financial executives keep up with rapidly changing information and revenue models so they can ensure their organizations are able to capture all the revenue available to them." 

The resource center also includes a dedicated blog with posts from VisiQuate's RCM experts. Each post offers in-depth insights into the financial and business issues caused by COVID-19, as well as recommendation on how to manage them. 

A third section of the resource center offers links to carefully curated articles from healthcare experts across the industry so RCM leaders can find all the information they need in a single location. 

We hope that this resource will help healthcare organizations stay current with all of the changes coming from CMS and other payers in their efforts to ensure that hospitals remain financially viable at this unprecedented time. 

About VisiQuate
 VisiQuate is an expert managed analytics service that helps clients achieve peak business health. Its business analytics integrate and simplify complex big data from multiple sources and deliver meaningful insights, prediction pathways, and actionable workflows. VisiQuate's virtual Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer and 24/7 data analyst, Ana, uses AI and machine learning to help clients discover hidden root causes, trends, and opportunities. This creates a cycle of continuous improvement that leads directly to real-world results. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA, VisiQuate serves clients in leading healthcare enterprises across the country. For more information, visit www.visiquate.com or contact info@visiquate.com.  

Media Contact
 Joy DiNaro 
Amendola Communications for VisiQuate
847.809.0406
jdinaro@acmarketingpr.com   

 

