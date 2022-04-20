nView Health will showcase its new solution that combines gold-standard measurements on a single, modern platform during two upcoming conferences: Becker's Hospital Review 12th Annual Meeting in Chicago, and The American Telemedicine Association's 26th Annual Conference & Expo (ATA2022) in Boston.
ATLANTA, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- nView Health, developer of the premier evidence-based behavioral health solution that combines gold-standard measurements on a single, modern platform, invites attendees of two upcoming, national healthcare conferences to visit with nView and learn how the company's newest solution is providing a better way for providers and researchers to get the answers they need to produce better mental health outcomes for patients.
From April 25-27, nView will exhibit at the Becker's Hospital Review 12th Annual Meeting in Chicago. Attendees can find nView at Booth 705.
From May 1-3, nView will exhibit at ATA2022 — the American Telemedicine Association's 26th Annual Conference & Expo — in Boston. Attendees can find nView at Booth 3503.
Visitors to these booths will learn how the new nView solution and its accompanying tools help healthcare organizations nationwide tackle the mental health crisis. The solution combines screeners, structured interviews, clinical follow-up functionality, and severity and outcome measurement scales to help behavioral healthcare providers ease the pain of mental illness one step at a time. nView staff will be on hand to provide demonstrations of the solution and answer questions.
Those attending these meetings on behalf of research organizations can visit the nView booths and learn how clinical and academic research organizations have used nView tools for more than 25 years to make their neuropsychiatric drugs, devices and therapies available faster and more safely.
"This is shaping up to be one of the most significant years in nView's history as we launch our new solution and bring it to the industries and organizations we partner with and support," said nView CEO John Letter. "We are greatly looking forward to showcasing the new nView solution at the Becker's and ATA conferences and meeting with current and prospective clients. Together we can help providers get the right answers at the right time to enable the right mental health outcomes."
To arrange an in-person demo or meeting with an nView representative at either of these meetings, please contact us.
ABOUT NVIEW HEALTH
nView Health is the premier provider of evidence-based software and supporting solutions used by research organizations and healthcare professionals around the world to help them identify, treat and monitor mental health disorders — a critical requirement for measurement-based care. nView is the exclusive licensee worldwide for a broad array of behavioral health screening solutions, structured interviews and post-diagnosis severity measurement scales to monitor patient outcomes. To learn more, visit nview.com or follow nView Health on LinkedIn or Twitter.
