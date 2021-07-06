NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Patient Experience Journal recently published a research study on the impact of restricted visitation at hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The findings showed hospitals that maintained patient visitations outperformed hospitals that elected to close visitation completely. Hospitals with closed visitations saw performance ratings and quality measures negatively impacted for medical staff responsiveness, falls and sepsis.
Data was collected for the two-year period of January 2019-December 2020 from 32 U.S. hospitals across 9 states with facilities that ranged in size from 240 to 35,000 FTEs and 35 to 2,400 beds. They study compares top-box scores based on five hospital quality metrics of the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey and three composite measures of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) Patient Safety Indicators.
According to the research:
- "Responsiveness of staff" dropped 1.9 points over the measurement period
- In-hospital fall rates saw a staggering 253% increase
- In-hospital fall rates and sepsis rates were over 100% higher for hospitals with no visitation over those that allowed open or partial visitation in 2020
To accompany this report, The Beryl Institute released an executive summary of the findings and strategic considerations for hospital administrators to consider for the future that can be downloaded here.
About Patient Experience Journal:
Patient Experience Journal (PXJ) is a peer-reviewed, open-access journal published in association with The Beryl Institute. Read in over 200 countries and territories, PXJ is committed to disseminating rigorous knowledge and expanding the global conversation on evidence and innovation on patient experience.
About The Beryl Institute:
The Beryl Institute is a global community of professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.
We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve.
Media Contact
Andrea Steiger, The Beryl Institute, 8664882379, andrea.steiger@theberylinstitute.org
SOURCE The Beryl Institute