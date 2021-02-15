BRYN MAWR, Pa., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visiting Angels is pleased to announce more than 100 franchise locations across the nation recently received the Best of Home Care® – Employer of Choice Award from Home Care Pulse. This honor is granted only to the top-ranking home care providers, based on a live telephone survey of caregivers compiled by the independent satisfaction research firm, Home Care Pulse.

"We want to congratulate the 100+ Visiting Angels franchise owners on receiving the Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award," says Larry Meigs, CEO of Visiting Angels. "This honor shows how committed our franchisees are to providing structure and support to the thousands of Visiting Angels caregivers across the country who work daily to keep seniors safe are in their homes."

The Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award is based solely on unfiltered employee feedback. "This award proves Visiting Angels is dedicated to providing a great work environment and solid training to employees," explains Erik Madsen, CEO of Home Care Pulse. "Visiting Angels works extremely hard to provide high-quality care as well as employment, and their work is not going unnoticed."

These award-winning Visiting Angels offices received the highest satisfaction scores in areas such as professionalism, compassion of caregivers and training.

2021 Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award Winners

Alameda, California

Alpharetta, Georgia

Atlantic County, New Jersey

Auburn, New Hampshire

Bangor, Maine

Brunswick, Georgia

Cameron Park, California

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Carson City, Nevada

Casa Grande, Arizona

Carlisle, Pennsylvania

Carrboro, North Carolina

Charleston, West Virginia

Charlotte, North Carolina

Chelmsford, Massachusetts

Chelsea, Massachusetts

Cincinnati, Ohio

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Columbus, Ohio

Crystal Lake, Illinois

Detroit, Michigan

Duncan, South Carolina

East Central, Indiana

Eastern Shore, Maryland

Edmond, Oklahoma

Eureka, California

Fairfield, Connecticut

Fayetteville, Georgia

Flagstaff, Arizona

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Frankfort, Indiana

Fresno, California

Gastonia, North Carolina

Gilford, New Hampshire

Glendale, Arizona

Grand Junction, Colorado

Great Lakes Bay

Greencastle, Indiana

Gresham, Oregon

Hanover, Pennsylvania

Harford, Maryland

Havertown, Pennsylvania

Hillsborough, New Jersey

Horsham, Pennsylvania

Hoschton, Georgia

Houston, Texas

Hurst, Texas

Idaho Falls, Idaho

Joplin, Missouri

Jenkintown, Pennsylvania

Knoxville, Tennessee

Lafayette, Indiana

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Layton, Utah

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Lewisville, Texas

Livermore, California

Long Beach, California

Lynchburg, Virginia

Magnolia, Texas

Maple Valley, Washington

Marina, California

Marmora, New Jersey

Matawan, New Jersey

Mentor, Ohio

Mesa, Arizona

Midlothian, Virginia

Midtown Sacramento

Nappanee, Indiana

Nashua, New Hampshire

New Orleans, Louisiana

Newburyport, Massachusetts

Newport News, Virginia

North Attleboro, Massachusetts

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Pagosa Springs, Colorado

Peoria, Illinois

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsville, Massachusetts

Plainfield, Illinois

Plainwell, Michigan

Plano, Texas

Plymouth, Michigan

Pueblo, Colorado

Richmond, Virginia

Roanoke, Virginia

Rochester Hills, Michigan

Rockford, Illinois

Salt Lake City, Utah

Salem, Ohio

San Antonio, Texas

Santa Barbara, California

Schererville, Indiana

Scotts Valley, California

Sheboygan, Wisconsin

South Bay, California

South Elgin, Illinois

Sterling Heights, Michigan

Sunnyvale, California

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Verona, Pennsylvania

West Jordan, Utah

Wheeling, West Virginia

Worcester, Massachusetts

York, Pennsylvania

"This award reflects the investment our franchisees make in hiring great people and providing them with unlimited support and training," says Meigs. "Caregivers face challenges every day on the job, this honor shows they are getting the assistance they need to always provide exceptional, dependable in-home care."

Dozens of other Visiting Angels franchises around the nation won awards in other Home Care Pulse survey categories, including the Leader In Excellence division.

