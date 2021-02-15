BRYN MAWR, Pa., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visiting Angels is pleased to announce more than 100 franchise locations across the nation recently received the Best of Home Care® – Employer of Choice Award from Home Care Pulse. This honor is granted only to the top-ranking home care providers, based on a live telephone survey of caregivers compiled by the independent satisfaction research firm, Home Care Pulse.
"We want to congratulate the 100+ Visiting Angels franchise owners on receiving the Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award," says Larry Meigs, CEO of Visiting Angels. "This honor shows how committed our franchisees are to providing structure and support to the thousands of Visiting Angels caregivers across the country who work daily to keep seniors safe are in their homes."
The Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award is based solely on unfiltered employee feedback. "This award proves Visiting Angels is dedicated to providing a great work environment and solid training to employees," explains Erik Madsen, CEO of Home Care Pulse. "Visiting Angels works extremely hard to provide high-quality care as well as employment, and their work is not going unnoticed."
These award-winning Visiting Angels offices received the highest satisfaction scores in areas such as professionalism, compassion of caregivers and training.
2021 Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award Winners
Alameda, California
Alpharetta, Georgia
Atlantic County, New Jersey
Auburn, New Hampshire
Bangor, Maine
Brunswick, Georgia
Cameron Park, California
Cape Cod, Massachusetts
Carson City, Nevada
Casa Grande, Arizona
Carlisle, Pennsylvania
Carrboro, North Carolina
Charleston, West Virginia
Charlotte, North Carolina
Chelmsford, Massachusetts
Chelsea, Massachusetts
Cincinnati, Ohio
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Columbus, Ohio
Crystal Lake, Illinois
Detroit, Michigan
Duncan, South Carolina
East Central, Indiana
Eastern Shore, Maryland
Edmond, Oklahoma
Eureka, California
Fairfield, Connecticut
Fayetteville, Georgia
Flagstaff, Arizona
Fort Wayne, Indiana
Frankfort, Indiana
Fresno, California
Gastonia, North Carolina
Gilford, New Hampshire
Glendale, Arizona
Grand Junction, Colorado
Great Lakes Bay
Greencastle, Indiana
Gresham, Oregon
Hanover, Pennsylvania
Harford, Maryland
Havertown, Pennsylvania
Hillsborough, New Jersey
Horsham, Pennsylvania
Hoschton, Georgia
Houston, Texas
Hurst, Texas
Idaho Falls, Idaho
Joplin, Missouri
Jenkintown, Pennsylvania
Knoxville, Tennessee
Lafayette, Indiana
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Layton, Utah
Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
Lewisville, Texas
Livermore, California
Long Beach, California
Lynchburg, Virginia
Magnolia, Texas
Maple Valley, Washington
Marina, California
Marmora, New Jersey
Matawan, New Jersey
Mentor, Ohio
Mesa, Arizona
Midlothian, Virginia
Midtown Sacramento
Nappanee, Indiana
Nashua, New Hampshire
New Orleans, Louisiana
Newburyport, Massachusetts
Newport News, Virginia
North Attleboro, Massachusetts
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Pagosa Springs, Colorado
Peoria, Illinois
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Pittsville, Massachusetts
Plainfield, Illinois
Plainwell, Michigan
Plano, Texas
Plymouth, Michigan
Pueblo, Colorado
Richmond, Virginia
Roanoke, Virginia
Rochester Hills, Michigan
Rockford, Illinois
Salt Lake City, Utah
Salem, Ohio
San Antonio, Texas
Santa Barbara, California
Schererville, Indiana
Scotts Valley, California
Sheboygan, Wisconsin
South Bay, California
South Elgin, Illinois
Sterling Heights, Michigan
Sunnyvale, California
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Verona, Pennsylvania
West Jordan, Utah
Wheeling, West Virginia
Worcester, Massachusetts
York, Pennsylvania
"This award reflects the investment our franchisees make in hiring great people and providing them with unlimited support and training," says Meigs. "Caregivers face challenges every day on the job, this honor shows they are getting the assistance they need to always provide exceptional, dependable in-home care."
Dozens of other Visiting Angels franchises around the nation won awards in other Home Care Pulse survey categories, including the Leader In Excellence division.
About Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services:
Visiting Angels began franchising in 1998 in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. Today, Visiting Angels has 600 private-duty agencies throughout the United States. Visiting Angels agencies employ only experienced caregivers and conduct the most comprehensive background screenings to ensure that their caregivers meet or exceed the company's high standards. For companion care, Alzheimer's care, dementia care and the country's best palliative care program, make Visiting Angels your choice in senior home care. For more information on Visiting Angels or to find a location near you, please visit http://www.visitingangels.com.
About Home Care Pulse
Home Care Pulse is the industry's leading firm in satisfaction research, quality assurance, and caregiver training. On behalf of home care businesses across North America, Home Care Pulse gathers unbiased satisfaction ratings from clients and caregivers and detailed feedback to ensure the best in-home care possible can be provided. Powerful online reports allow businesses to identify needs and take action to reduce increase satisfaction, reduce caregiver turnover, and address client needs. Home Care Pulse combines detailed client/caregiver insights with top-rated caregiver training through In The Know. For more information, please call Home Care Pulse at (877) 307-8573 or visit homecarepulse.com.
