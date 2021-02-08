BRYN MAWR, Pa., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visiting Angels is pleased to announce more than 60 franchise locations across the nation recently received the Best of Home Care®– Leader in Excellence Award from Home Care Pulse. This honor is granted to the top-ranking home care providers who set the highest standard, receiving the highest caregiver and client satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse. It shows Visiting Angels is one of the best providers in the nation.
"We want to congratulate the 65 Visiting Angels franchise owners on receiving the Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award," says Larry Meigs, CEO of Visiting Angels. "This honor shows how committed our franchisees are to our brand, maintaining a high-quality reputation while providing compassionate care to thousands of seniors across the country."
The Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award highlights the top-performing home care business in the nation. Home Care Pulse believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.
These award-winning Visiting Angels offices have received the highest satisfaction scores in areas such as professionalism, compassion of caregivers, training and client/caregiver compatibility.
2021 Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award Winners
Atlantic County, New Jersey
Auburn, New Hampshire
Bangor, Maine
Brunswick, Georgia
Cameron Park, California
Casa Grande, Arizona
Carlisle, Pennsylvania
Charleston, West Virginia
Charlotte, North Carolina
Chelmsford, Massachusetts
Cincinnati, Ohio
Columbus, Ohio
Crystal Lake, Illinois
Duncan, South Carolina
East Central, Indiana
Eureka, California
Fairfield, Connecticut
Flagstaff, Arizona
Fort Wayne, Indiana
Frankfort, Indiana
Fresno, California
Gastonia, North Carolina
Gilford, New Hampshire
Grand Junction, Colorado
Great Lakes Bay
Gresham, Oregon
Hanover, Pennsylvania
Havertown, Pennsylvania
Hoschton, Georgia
Hurst, Texas
Idaho Falls, Idaho
Knoxville, Tennessee
Lafayette, Indiana
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Layton, Utah
Livermore, California
Lynchburg, Virginia
Marmora, New Jersey
Matawan, New Jersey
Mentor, Ohio
Mesa, Arizona
Midlothian, Virginia
Midtown Sacramento
Nappanee, Indiana
Newburyport, Massachusetts
Newport News, Virginia
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Pagosa Springs, Colorado
Peoria, Illinois
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Pittsville, Massachusetts
Plainwell, Michigan
Plymouth, Michigan
Pueblo, Colorado
Roanoke, Virginia
Rockford, Illinois
Salt Lake City, Utah
Salem, Ohio
Santa Barbara, California
Schererville, Indiana
Sterling Heights, Michigan
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Wheeling, West Virginia
Worcester, Massachusetts
York, Pennsylvania
Dozens of other Visiting Angels franchises around the nation won awards in other Home Care Pulse survey categories, including the Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice division. "At Home Care Pulse, our mission is to help home care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client expectations," says Erik Madsen, CEO of Home Care Pulse. "When we see agencies like Visiting Angels that have made an effort to provide outstanding care and employment experiences, we know we're on the right track."
