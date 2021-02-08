BRYN MAWR, Pa., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visiting Angels is pleased to announce more than 60 franchise locations across the nation recently received the Best of Home Care®– Leader in Excellence Award from Home Care Pulse. This honor is granted to the top-ranking home care providers who set the highest standard, receiving the highest caregiver and client satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse. It shows Visiting Angels is one of the best providers in the nation.

"We want to congratulate the 65 Visiting Angels franchise owners on receiving the Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award," says Larry Meigs, CEO of Visiting Angels. "This honor shows how committed our franchisees are to our brand, maintaining a high-quality reputation while providing compassionate care to thousands of seniors across the country."

The Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award highlights the top-performing home care business in the nation. Home Care Pulse believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.

These award-winning Visiting Angels offices have received the highest satisfaction scores in areas such as professionalism, compassion of caregivers, training and client/caregiver compatibility.

2021 Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award Winners

Atlantic County, New Jersey

Auburn, New Hampshire

Bangor, Maine

Brunswick, Georgia

Cameron Park, California

Casa Grande, Arizona

Carlisle, Pennsylvania

Charleston, West Virginia

Charlotte, North Carolina

Chelmsford, Massachusetts

Cincinnati, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio

Crystal Lake, Illinois

Duncan, South Carolina

East Central, Indiana

Eureka, California

Fairfield, Connecticut

Flagstaff, Arizona

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Frankfort, Indiana

Fresno, California

Gastonia, North Carolina

Gilford, New Hampshire

Grand Junction, Colorado

Great Lakes Bay

Gresham, Oregon

Hanover, Pennsylvania

Havertown, Pennsylvania

Hoschton, Georgia

Hurst, Texas

Idaho Falls, Idaho

Knoxville, Tennessee

Lafayette, Indiana

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Layton, Utah

Livermore, California

Lynchburg, Virginia

Marmora, New Jersey

Matawan, New Jersey

Mentor, Ohio

Mesa, Arizona

Midlothian, Virginia

Midtown Sacramento

Nappanee, Indiana

Newburyport, Massachusetts

Newport News, Virginia

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Pagosa Springs, Colorado

Peoria, Illinois

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsville, Massachusetts

Plainwell, Michigan

Plymouth, Michigan

Pueblo, Colorado

Roanoke, Virginia

Rockford, Illinois

Salt Lake City, Utah

Salem, Ohio

Santa Barbara, California

Schererville, Indiana

Sterling Heights, Michigan

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Wheeling, West Virginia

Worcester, Massachusetts

York, Pennsylvania

Dozens of other Visiting Angels franchises around the nation won awards in other Home Care Pulse survey categories, including the Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice division. "At Home Care Pulse, our mission is to help home care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client expectations," says Erik Madsen, CEO of Home Care Pulse. "When we see agencies like Visiting Angels that have made an effort to provide outstanding care and employment experiences, we know we're on the right track."

