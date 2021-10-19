BRYN MAWR, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visiting Angels, a national leader in the in-home senior care industry, celebrates its record setting position on one of the franchise industry's most prestigious lists. The Franchise Times Top 400® is an annual ranking of the largest U.S. franchise brands based on global systemwide sales.
Visiting Angles ranks number 101 on the list for 2021, climbing 17 spots since last year's ranking was published. It is the company's highest ranking on the list to date.
"We are thrilled to reach a new milestone on the Franchise Times Top 400. This new ranking demonstrates Visiting Angels persistent growth as a company, and it reflects our role, especially in such an unprecedented year, as an essential business," says Larry Meigs, CEO of Visiting Angels. "We also recognize the hard work, dedication, and resiliency of our rapidly expanding family of franchise owners."
Previously the Top 200+, Franchise Times renamed its annual ranking of the 400 largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales to better encompass the biggest brands in franchising, along with promising young concepts in growth mode. The rigorous approach to research remains the same, said Franchise Times Editor-in-Chief Laura Michaels. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available.
The research involved builds upon a database that was established in 1999, the Franchise Times reports about the yearly undertaking. The research team uses a combination of companies' voluntary reports and publicly available data, including the franchises' most recent franchise disclosure documents and Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
About Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services:
Visiting Angels began franchising in 1998 in the Philadelphia, PA area. Today, Visiting Angels has 600 private duty agencies throughout the United States. Visiting Angels agencies employ only experienced caregivers and conduct the most comprehensive background screenings to ensure that their caregivers meet or exceed the company's high standards. For companion care, Alzheimer's care, dementia care, and the country's best palliative care program, make Visiting Angels your choice in senior home care. For more information on Visiting Angels or to find a location near you, please visit http://www.visitingangels.com.
