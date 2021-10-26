SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After being deprived of in-person events for all of 2020 and a good amount of 2021, Americans are once again traveling for sporting events as stadiums open up for major league and college games.
While some sports fans may be eager to use away games to reunite with family and old college friends, others may just want to be a part of the camaraderie. To help every sports fan make the most of their travel plans, VisitorsCoverage has identified the following trends and paired them with tips for safe travel:
Flight cancellations and delays may impact away-game plans:
- Trend: According to FlightAware, which tracks real-time flight traffic, 17.8% of flights have been delayed this month and more are expected this winter in the U.S. as a spike in travel as many countries reopen for the first time in over a year and a half in November.
- Tip: Trip Insurance can help travelers recoup financial losses related to flight delays or cancellations, including reimbursement for certain prepaid expenses, like unused sporting event tickets.
Rental homes will provide a home base for sports fans:
- Trend: According to Airbnb, 44% of Airbnb hosts surveyed globally say they have hosted guests traveling for a sporting event in 2019. This percentage is expected to rise as stadiums and other sports venues reopen at full capacity and spectators look for more COVID-safe lodging accommodations.
- Tip: When travelers get to their rental home they should ensure that everyone in their party follows COVID-19 safety protocols, and be sure to designate a quarantine area if a member of the household gets sick. If it's necessary to cancel or interrupt the trip, trip insurance can help recoup deposits on the short-term rental.
Expect more COVID-19 requirements as games move indoors:
- Trend: While some stadiums have limited capacity and others require proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, most outdoor football venues don't have strict COVID-19 requirements. As basketball and hockey seasons approach and games head indoors, fans should expect more restrictions.
- Tip: Fans should stay up to date with their game venue's COVID-19 restrictions. These rules can change at a moment's notice.
As the U.S. reopens to foreign travelers, sports fans have more reason to cheer:
- Trend: Starting November 8, fully vaccinated foreign travelers will be allowed in the United States for the first time in 18 months. This means that international fans of NFL, NBA and MLB games can attend the playoffs and championships.
- Tip: Fans traveling internationally for big sporting events in the U.S. should make sure they're fully vaccinated. This means their arrival date is at least two weeks after receiving their last required dose. They'll also need to produce a negative COVID-19 test taken no later than three days before the flight.
The return of spectator sports is, of course, a promising sign that the global efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 are working. While many fans may want to revel in the camaraderie and sportsmanship in person, some might still be wary. As game day approaches, fans should exercise caution. If travelers need to cancel their trip plans for their own peace of mind, a trip insurance plan with a Cancel For Any Reason benefit can help ease the financial burden associated with cancellation.
