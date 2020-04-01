BOISE, Idaho, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VisitPay, the leader in patient financial engagement, today announced the addition of two senior executives to its leadership team: David P. Smith has joined as chief technology officer (CTO) and Tom Ryden has joined as chief financial officer (CFO). Both bring extensive experience and success in growth stage companies which will support VisitPay's consistent year-over-year expansion.
David P. Smith, CTO
Smith focuses on aligning VisitPay's business and technology needs and leads the software development and infrastructure teams. He has more than 25 years of experience creating, implementing and managing world-class legal, financial, healthcare, payment processing and registration SaaS systems. Previously, he worked at Zapproved, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting US, ServiceU Corporation and ACTIVE Network where he managed and ran large registration and payment systems with some of the highest scale requirements in the world, including instantaneous concurrent usage by more than 500,000 users.
Tom Ryden, CFO
Ryden is responsible for strategic direction and leadership of VisitPay's financial operations and performance. He has more than 30 years of financial leadership experience, starting his career at PwC as an associate in its Assurance division. Most recently, Ryden was chief operating officer of AppDetex, a global leader in online brand protection. Before AppDetex, Ryden held CFO and similar positions at Mapp Digital, Clarivate Analytics, Thomson Reuters, MarkMonitor and SCP Global Technologies.
VisitPay CEO and co-founder, Kent Ivanoff said, "VisitPay is expanding rapidly and we need to continue to scale people, process and technology in order to deliver the high level of service that our customers expect while ensuring we maintain optimal financial performance. David's and Tom's decades of leadership experience and expertise in organizational and technological transformation are a great fit for VisitPay's corporate trajectory."
VisitPay's cloud-based platform drives higher payment rates by transforming bad debt into incremental payments. It empowers health systems with a simplified patient financial experience and tailored payment options that can be accessed within a single, intuitive digital interface.
VisitPay's automated segmentation capabilities and advanced analytics allow health systems to actively test, configure and personalize consumer financing strategies based on the organization's business rules and patient preferences, monitor results and quickly adjust and evolve strategies.
VisitPay clients typically report Net Promoter Scores that at least double the healthcare industry average and payment rate improvements of 50% or more. These results are validated by VisitPay's ability to provide ongoing measurements of financial performance, trended over time.
About VisitPay
Founded in 2010, VisitPay is the leader in patient financial engagement. The company's third-generation cloud-based platform is used by the nation's largest and most innovative health systems to deliver transparency, choice and control to patients managing healthcare payments and transactions. Through VisitPay, patients can access a comprehensive accounting of their financial obligations, as well as critical health plan and healthcare information, via a health system-branded portal. VisitPay's proprietary analytics tailor consistent and fully compliant financing options that meet the unique needs of patients and their families, creating a simplified billing experience that drives both higher payment rates and improved patient satisfaction scores. VisitPay's investors include Norwest Venture Partners, Flare Capital Partners and Ascension Ventures. For more information about VisitPay, visit www.visitpay.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit our Company Blog to access case studies, thought leadership and news.
