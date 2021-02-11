MILWAUKEE, Wis., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vistelar, a Milwaukee-based consulting and training company that builds respectful and safer environments by addressing the entire spectrum of human conflict, today announced the formation of its advisory board. This group of leaders brings expertise from an array of industries and will provide guidance to help support Vistelar's growth as it refines its focus to equip healthcare environments with the tools and expertise needed to be incompatible with violence.
"We are honored and privileged to have the opportunity to work with this group of world-class experts to bring awareness, education and deliver customized conflict management training and consultation across various markets," said Ann Newman, Ph.D., Vistelar's chief executive officer. "These individuals bring tremendous understanding of their market, insight on industry trends that will increase consumer engagement, and extensive experience working directly with consumers to improve safety within the workplace. We truly have established 'The Dream Team' of advisory board members."
"What attracted each of us to Vistelar is their content, training and vision for the future in workplace violence prevention," said Mike Cummings, former ASIS International president and current chairman of Vistelar's advisory board. "This is an innovative company that truly understands the needs of the client and provides customization on a different level. We are honored to have been selected and we look forward to showing our colleagues the benefits of this great program."
Introducing the members of the Vistelar Advisory Board:
Mike Cummings, CPP (board chairman)
Mike is the former senior vice president of Loss Prevention for Aurora Health Care as well as the former president and chairman of ASIS International. Mike has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare security and has had extensive involvement with the International Association of Healthcare Security and Safety (IAHSS) and its influential Council on Guidelines.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/mike-cummings-26537a160/
Tony York, CHPA, CPP
Tony is executive vice president for the Paladin Security Group, Ltd. and former chief executive officer of HSS Inc. Tony is co-author of Hospital and Healthcare Security, which is widely considered to be the definitive book for hospital security. He is a past president of IAHSS ('07-'08) and long-standing member and past chair of the Council on Guidelines. He is a founding member and contributing author to the Security Design Guidelines for Healthcare Facilities and has won numerous awards for his contributions to the advancement of healthcare security.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tony-york-cpp-chpa-83ab607/
Brine Hamilton, CHPA
Brine is the current IAHSS president elect ('22), a system engineer at Omnigo Software and host of the popular podcast, The Healthcare Security Cast. Brine was named to Canadian Security Magazine's Top 10 under 40 list in 2020 and has extensive healthcare security experience. Brine is an industry influencer who is actively involved in bringing international attention to healthcare security.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/brine-hamilton/
Eric Sean Clay, MSc, CPP, CHPA
Eric was named one of the most influential people in security in 2020 by Security Magazine as well as Campus Safety Magazine's 2020 Healthcare Security Director of the Year. Eric is the current vice president of Security for Memorial Hermann Health System and an at-large board member of IAHSS. He is also a member of the ASIS Healthcare Security Council.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ericsclay/
Bob Durand, CPP, CHEP, HEM, CHSS
Bob is the current vice president of learning and development for Blackstone Consulting, Inc. Bob has extensive expertise in workplace violence reform and is a director on the ASIS Professional Certification Board.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/bob-durand-b923669/
James Heiden, PhD
Jim is the current administrative leadership chair and director EdD Program at Alverno College and former Superintendent of Schools in the City of Cudahy. Jim brings more than 30 years of experience in education and is the past president of the Council for Exceptional Children (CEC).
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jim-heiden-phd-3746957/
Vince Rampulla
Vince is the owner and principal consultant at Assets Protected. Vince is the former vice president of Security and Loss Prevention at Roundy's Inc. and he brings more than 20 years of experience from the retail security world.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/vincerampulla/
Lisa Terry, CHPA, CPP (consultant to the board)
Lisa is an experienced senior leader with a demonstrated history in healthcare and higher education security and investigations. She is a strong consulting professional skilled in Crisis Management, Emergency Management, Law Enforcement, Physical Security and Close Protection. Lisa is a past president of IAHSS ('13-'14) and member of the IAHSS Council on Guidelines. She is the current senior regional vice president of ASIS Healthcare Council. Lisa is the author of Active Shooter Response Handbook for Healthcare Workers.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisapryseterry/
About Vistelar, LLC
Vistelar is a consulting and training organization that builds respectful and safer environments by focusing on addressing the entire spectrum of human conflict through delivering our Unified Conflict Management System.
