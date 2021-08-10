COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Formulated to provide the 20 essential amino acids dogs and cats need for balanced cell health, JR & Felix Amino 360 prevents tartar build-up, eliminates bad breath, and supports a healthier skin and coat for both dogs and cats. Supplied as an all-natural powdered supplement, the proteins in JR & Felix Amino 360 bind with plaque-causing bacteria to remove and prevent tartar build-up, which leads to improved oral health, better breath, nourished skin, shinier fur, and an all-around healthier pet.
According to the American Kennel Club, approximately 80% of dogs and cats over 2 years of age have significant oral health issues and estimates for cleaning pet teeth range from $500 to $900, including cleaning, x-rays, polishing, sealing, pre-anesthesia, induction, monitoring, anesthesia, medication, and clinic fees. Veterinarians confirm that the least expensive method of maintaining a dog or cat's oral health is prevention.
JR & Felix Amino 360 offers an all-natural, simpler, and more cost-effective solution to oral healthcare for dogs and cats. It can be sprinkled on food daily as a dietary supplement and brushed or rubbed onto teeth and gums as part of a regular oral hygiene routine. "The product just needs to be placed in the pets mouth to interact with the saliva to be effective", says Eric Gambill, President of the VC Commercial Division, Vita Cumulus LTD.
"After our exceptionally successful dog and cat experience trials, we're excited to bring JR & Felix Amino 360 to market as a better approach to both oral and overall health for pets", says C. Vincent Johnson, Chairman, CEO Vita Cumulus LTD. "JR & Felix Amino 360 contains no chemicals, is completely sourced from organic plants and vegetables, and supplies all 20 of the essential amino acids our pets need for optimized cell growth."
JR & Felix can be purchased at http://www.jrfelixpet.com.
About Vita Cumulus
We have discovered that teeth and gums get enormous benefits from the direct application of vitamins and proteins which provide all the essential amino acids needed for the health and growth of cells. Whatever goes into your pet's mouth is absorbed into the bloodstream and impacts the entire immune system. Vita Cumulus products are developed to have a positive impact on the immune system through the use of plants and minerals needed to remove bacteria and boost the immune system. Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Vita Cumulus Ltd is a privately held company. For more information visit http://www.jrfelixpet.com.
Media Contact
Public Relations, Vita Cumulus LTD, +1 (949) 336-2258, support@jrfelixpet.com
SOURCE Vita Cumulus LTD