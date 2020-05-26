FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness brand VitaBounty will attend ECRM's May conference, Healthy Living/Vitamin and Nutrition. The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference is a large-scale networking in which brands from all over the United States can meet with potential retailers. VitaBounty has a strong online following, a well-curated product list, and the ability to interact well with prospective retail buyers. Though ECRM has historically been a face-to-face conference, May's event will provide brands and retailers with the opportunity to meet while maintaining social distancing, through an entirely web-based platform.
As a participant in ECRM's virtual conference, VitaBounty has a chance to demonstrate its ability to adapt and change with the ever-evolving retail market. As buying habits change, supplement sales through ecommerce platforms are outperforming brick and mortar sales daily. In the first four months of 2020, online sales of vitamins and supplements have generated over $18.3 billion in sales revenue, a growth of 17.4% in the last five years, and market predictions indicate that this figure will increase in the years to come.
Today, the need for public safety necessitates remote access buyer meetings and product demos. This new platform lends visibility to brands who have a strong grasp of e-commerce literacy. VitaBounty is one such company. With a toehold in the world of online selling, they have products for sale across some of the largest e-commerce platforms in the United States. Just this year, VitaBounty debuted its VitaRenu superfood powder on Amazon.com.
VitaBounty is known for creating high-quality supplements and mix-ins using all-natural ingredients, making it easy to get a daily serving of fruits and vegetables. VitaBounty's products were created in partnership with experts in the field of food and nutritional science at Cornell University, and provide holistic, easy to absorb essential vitamins and minerals.
VitaRenu is designed to help boost and maintain energy levels, utilizing phytonutrients for nutrient regeneration within the body, with 100% bioactive ingredients. This superfood supplement contains pre and probiotics, a high dose of Omega-3 fatty acids, curcumin, calcium, and dietary fiber, just to name a few benefits.
This May's virtual ECRM program gives health and wellness brands of all sizes an opportunity to network at a safe distance and flex their adaptability in the new face of the trade show platform. A strong grasp of new technology is already a must for any business, but now online relationship building as seen through the lens of this May's ECRM could be a look into the future of retail marketing.
VitaBounty will be meeting with buyers May 18th through May 21st at the virtual version of the highly-anticipated ECRM conference.
Please direct inquiries to:
Jarvis Drabek
(954) 434-4258
240359@email4pr.com