FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness brand, VitaBounty, has been a driving force behind making the cutting-edge supplement Lentinex available to U.S. consumers. VitaBounty is known for creating high quality supplements and mix-ins using all-natural ingredients, making it easy to get a daily serving of fruits and vegetables. But besides creating its own products, VitaBounty has also boosted sales internationally for Lentinex.
Lentinex is a highly specialized product, created by European company GlycaNova, and sold through VitaBounty throughout the United States e-commerce market. Thanks to VitaBounty, customers and wholesalers in the U.S. will be able to purchase this highly-potent, immune defense supplement.
This year alone, VitaBounty has featured products containing Lentinex for sale through its own website, but also through giants like Amazon.com, as well as lesser-known Rakuten.com, who made over $10 billion in US sales last year, making them a prime partner for VitaBounty and Lentinex. Selling through Amazon opens up a whole new world of customer potential to VitaBounty because of the high volume at which the brand sells supplemental health products.
But what is Lentinex?
Lentinex is a patented form of the vitamin complex, beta-glucan, made from fermented shiitake mushrooms. Beta-glucans are currently being researched as a leader in the next generation of high-intensity vitamins but have been virtually unheard of in the western supplement market.
Beta-glucans are polysaccharides, a type of carbohydrate with molecules that are made up of many sugar molecules all bonded together. Beta-glucans are found in a variety of food sources, from cereals, like wheat, to yeast, bacteria, and fungi. There are three (3) key important parameters in selecting the right beta-glucan for immune health: 1. The molecule must be soluble, which means can be absorbed in the blood stream. 2. The larger the beta-glucan molecule, the greater the bio-efficiency. 3. The beta-glucan molecule has a triple helix structure when it is part of the cell wall. Retaining the triple helix structure is important in order for the molecule to be bioactive. Lentinex meets these three criteria and is proven to be the most effective beta-glucan in the market.
GlycaNova's proprietary fermentation process is formulated to maintain the integrity of its genetic ingredients, meaning they can be more easily absorbed into the body. Lentinex is natural and contains no synthetic ingredients, hormones, pesticides, animal products, or gluten, making it ideal for anyone with any dietary needs. This extremely pure form of beta-glucan can be used in smaller doses than the beta-glucan that is sourced from wheat or yeast.
VitaBounty says that understanding how all components of health are interconnected helps promote total wellness, which is why they make their own holistic nutrition accessible and delicious. But VitaBounty has also played a very big role in promoting the revolutionary health product, Lentinex, within the US market, ushering in the next wave of scientific development in the world of better health.
