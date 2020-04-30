Vital Data Technology Names Alan Spiro, M.D., M.B.A. Chief Medical Officer in Residence

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Data Technology, LLC, a data science-driven healthcare information technology company, today announced the appointment of Alan Spiro, M.D., M.B.A. as Chief Medical Officer in Residence. He will be responsible for advancing the use of proactive and predictive models within Affinitē™, the company's end-to-end platform, by bridging conventional and non-conventional data with advanced data science methodologies through its proprietary CareFlow Automation™. In this role, he will help drive innovation while advising clients on how to evolve processes to improve quality outcomes, control costs, and align stakeholders.
"Dr. Spiro brings multi-disciplinary insight into the model of care, the complexity of data and the advent of data science into the evolving demands of healthcare in this era," stated Matt D'Ambrosia, Chief Executive Officer of Vital Data Technology. "Our mission is to revolutionize care management by aligning payers, providers, and members with one data-driven platform. Alan's insight uniquely qualifies him to empower our clients to evolve, to be proactive, to take action sooner, and to be insight-driven as they manage care."
Throughout his career, Dr. Spiro has significantly impacted health organizations by strategically applying his clinical insight to drive value. Most recently, he led Blue Health Intelligence's development of new data services to aid member plans in understanding and using their data for decision making. Prior, he guided new initiatives for well-known health plans, Anthem and Medica, purposed to enrich provider relations and clinical management with technical advancements. He also founded Accolade, a platform for making benefit management easier for users, while enabling employers and health plans to control costs.
Following his appointment, Dr. Spiro commented, "Vital Data Technology's mission represents a unique opportunity to overcome traditional healthcare barriers by leveraging data in a holistic platform that incorporates care management, risk adjustment, and quality."
Dr. Spiro has been a strategic clinical leader for and to health plans and employers alike. As the Principal and National Clinical Practice Leader at Towers Perrin, he advised Fortune 100 companies in the development of corporate health strategies and developed novel health advocate and care coordination programs. Also, he has been a visiting professor of several schools, including the Harvard School of Public Health.
Dr. Spiro holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.
About Vital Data Technology, LLC
Vital Data Technology is a data science-driven healthcare solutions company giving payers, providers and members the power to drive efficiencies and improve clinical and financial outcomes throughout the healthcare ecosystem with their proprietary artificial intelligence enabled platform…Affinitē™. The platform transforms data into actionable insights using artificial intelligence and advanced analytics integrated with embedded HEDIS® and risk adjustment logic.
Affinitē™ is purpose-built and flexible, deployed as a cloud based, end-to-end solution or as distinct modules. These include; Affinitē PlanLink™ for population health management powered by embedded CareFlow™ automation for risk stratified care coordination, Affinitē ProviderLink™ for provider alignment, Affinitē MyVitalData® member app for engagement, Affinitē Quality™ for HEDIS® and plan-defined quality management and Affinitē Risk™ for efficient risk adjustment.
Vital Data Technology is a trusted partner of Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations nationwide and offers data science analysis services in addition to Affinitē. They have received NCQA HEDIS® Certification for seven consecutive years. For more information visit www.VitalDataTech.com or call (866) 482-8399.
