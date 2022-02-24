TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black Book named Vital, the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software improving patient experience and follow-up visit loyalty in hospital emergency departments (ED), to its list of Top 50 Emerging Healthcare IT Solutions.
The series of surveys conducted between October 2021 and February 2022 presented 377 recently funded, capitalized, rebranded, merged or acquired, and expanding vendor solutions trending on the radar of healthcare technology investment observers, to be scored on 18 KPIs.
Respondents from 883 hospital and physician provider organizations, 302 venture capital firms, 741 non-VC investor firms and banks, 866 healthcare IT vendors, 375 HIT consultancies and advisory organizations, 100 healthcare consumer groups, and 388 payers and health plans participated in rating nearly 400 emerging solutions that in the past two years were funded, capitalized, merged, acquired, reorganized and/or rebranded with considerable offering changes.
"We're grateful that so many leaders in the healthcare industry have recognized the critical role Vital plays in creating a more patient-centric ecosystem -- making a huge impact on outcomes while requiring very little lift from IT departments," said Vital co-founder and CEO Aaron Patzer. "Health systems have spent the last twenty years investing in, installing, and getting system EHRs up and running. With our technology, they don't have to gut anything because we integrate with any EHR."
Vital is a modern software for hospital emergency departments that makes it easier to coordinate care and communicate with patients. Launched in 2019 and co-founded by the creator of Mint.com, Aaron Patzer, and Emergency Medicine Physician at Emory Healthcare, Justin Schrager, Vital is now used in more than 85 hospitals across 26 healthcare systems nationwide, including CommonSpirit Health and Emory Healthcare.
About Vital
Vital is a modern software for hospital emergency departments that makes it easier to communicate and engage with patients. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP), Vital engages patients in their emergency department and inpatient visit, improving patient satisfaction, keeping patients in-network, and generating millions in additional revenue. Founded by Mint.com creator Aaron Patzer (@apatzer), and Emory Emergency Physician Dr. Justin Schrager, Vital is HIPAA-compliant, and a cloud-based software that sits on top of any existing electronic health record system (EHR): Epic, Cerner, Meditech, and more. The company's investors include Transformation Capital, First Round Capital, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), Bragiel Brothers, Meridian Street Capital, Refactor Capital, Vivek Garipalli, SV Angel, Jay Desai (Founder of PatientPing), Brian Manning, and Nat Turner and Zach Weinberg (Founders of Flatiron Health). For more information please visit vitaler.com or follow us on Twitter (@Vital_EHR).
About Black Book
Since 2003, Black Book™ has polled the vendor satisfaction across over 30 industries in the software/technology and managed services sectors around the globe. In 2010, Black Book began polling the client experience of now over 800,000 healthcare software and services users. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to hospital and health system users, physicians and practice administrators, nurses, financial leaders, operations executives, clinicians, consumers, quality professionals, investment managers, and hospital information technology managers.
Black Book strives to help all prospective solution buyers as well as investors make the smartest decisions possible on healthcare technology, managed services, consulting and advisors, and medical capital equipment by providing real user data, not peripheral opinions.
See more at http://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.
