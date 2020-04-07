ATLANTA, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VITAL4, a woman-owned SaaS data technology company based in Atlanta, Georgia, is giving away free subscriptions of its software to hospitals nationwide that have been impacted by COVID-19. VITAL4 is aware there are many hotspots around the country that are "all hands on deck" within the medical community to help to save lives. This means additional hires are critical, and safety of the patients is paramount, so expeditious screening is critical at this time.
On March 18, Vice President Mike Pence announced a new Department of Health and Human Services regulation allowing doctors to practice medicine across state lines. In response to the recent shortages of healthcare professionals, governors across the U.S. have put out announcements for retired health care professionals to return to the workforce to assist in the COVID-19 crisis. Additionally, many governors also lifted several of the clinical requirements needed for students graduating from nursing and medical schools to fast track them into achieving proper certifications and into the workforce to assist with critical patient care during this pandemic.
The governor of Michigan recently tweeted: "If you're a health professional anywhere in America, Michigan needs you. We're calling on doctors and nurses, and respiratory therapists, and other health professionals to sign up and help us fight COVID-19 and save lives."
As a Certified Healthcare Screening Provider that offers comprehensive AI-driven data to companies to mitigate risk, VITAL4 realizes that donating its VITAL4MED SaaS healthcare screening tool is a perfect opportunity to help. "We are in awe of the bravery and dedication of our front-line healthcare workers around the world and are grateful for all they are doing. The team at Vital4 is willing to help in any way we can to help fight the war against COVID-19," said Kristin Stafford, Vital4 CEO.
Co-founder and President Amy Barbieri stated, "VITAL4 understands how important it is for businesses to maintain risk continuity in a time like this, and we also understand that resources are thin, time is of the essence, and it is more challenging than ever to mitigate risk."
VITAL4 is a Credentials Verification Organization (CVO) certified by the NCQA. If you are a hospital or healthcare facility actively treating COVID-19 patients, VITAL4 is extending this offer to you. Please contact VITAL4 through the link here: https://vital4.net/contact/.
VITAL4 provides global screening solutions to help organizations maintain regulatory compliance and mitigate third-party risk. As a cloud software platform made fast and powerful by proprietary machine learning technology, VITAL4 was developed to bring the agility of SaaS services to enterprise compliance regimes and eliminate slow update cycles, shallow source pools and the human-error risks of manual legacy processes.
VITAL4 was built with four fundamental concepts in mind: compliance, accuracy, global insight and value.
