LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based health and wellness company, Vitaldiol, aims to change the status quo by leveraging the power of naturally-occurring ingredients to present an alternative solution to healthy living.
Vitaldiol believes plant-based ingredients have tremendous potential in improving one's physical and mental health. Each product line has their own respective functionality and targets a specific health issue. By capitalizing on the synergistic effects of CBD along with other natural occurring ingredients, Vitaldiol brings consumers a practical and easy-to-use product for their daily wellness needs.
The Vitaldiol product line offers 4 flagship products – Rest, Relief, Recover, and Essential. Rest, Relief, and Recover are vegan capsules incorporating CBD Isolate as the primary component while having other proven active ingredients to boost overall efficacy. Essential is a standalone tincture that offers an all-encompassing and versatile solution for everyday wellness.
Rest Capsules: Contain 35 mg of CBD with 5 mg of melatonin to regulate your sleep cycle and encourage healthy sleep.
Recover Capsules: Contain 35 mg of CBD with 50mg of NMN to increase NAD+ levels and help promote cellular health.
Relief Capsules: Contain 35 mg of CBD with 250mg of Turmeric to reduce everyday aches and pains.
Essential Tincture: Contain 900mg of CBD infused in organic Extra-Virgin Olive OIl helps boost and maintain overall wellness.
Each ingredient used in Vitaldiol's products are carefully curated by wellness experts to ensure optimal results. Vitaldiol encourages a proactive approach to everyday health and wellness by empowering customers with all the tools they need to live a healthy lifestyle in an approachable and affordable manner.
About Vitaldiol Pharmaceutical LLC
Vitaldiol is a modern health company on a mission to provide science-backed and plant-based wellness products to the world. We believe plant derivatives are the most powerful and cost effective method in improving overall health, happiness, and well-being. All of our core ingredients are sourced from ISO9001 certified facilities and manufactured in a GMP certified facility. All products undergo rigorous third party testing to ensure consistency and quality.
For more information, please visit https://www.vitaldiol.com
