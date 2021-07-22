Vitaldiol Logo in Black

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based health and wellness company, Vitaldiol, aims to change the status quo by leveraging the power of naturally-occurring ingredients to present an alternative solution to healthy living.

Each ingredient used in Vitaldiol's products are carefully curated by wellness experts to ensure optimal results.

Vitaldiol believes plant-based ingredients have tremendous potential in improving one's physical and mental health. Each product line has their own respective functionality and targets a specific health issue. By capitalizing on the synergistic effects of CBD along with other natural occurring ingredients, Vitaldiol brings consumers a practical and easy-to-use product for their daily wellness needs.

The Vitaldiol product line offers 4 flagship products – Rest, Relief, Recover, and Essential. Rest, Relief, and Recover are vegan capsules incorporating CBD Isolate as the primary component while having other proven active ingredients to boost overall efficacy. Essential is a standalone tincture that offers an all-encompassing and versatile solution for everyday wellness.

Rest Capsules: Contain 35 mg of CBD with 5 mg of melatonin to regulate your sleep cycle and encourage healthy sleep.

Recover Capsules: Contain 35 mg of CBD with 50mg of NMN to increase NAD+ levels and help promote cellular health.

Relief Capsules: Contain 35 mg of CBD with 250mg of Turmeric to reduce everyday aches and pains.

Essential Tincture: Contain 900mg of CBD infused in organic Extra-Virgin Olive OIl helps boost and maintain overall wellness.

About Vitaldiol Pharmaceutical LLC

Vitaldiol is a modern health company on a mission to provide science-backed and plant-based wellness products to the world. We believe plant derivatives are the most powerful and cost effective method in improving overall health, happiness, and well-being. All of our core ingredients are sourced from ISO9001 certified facilities and manufactured in a GMP certified facility. All products undergo rigorous third party testing to ensure consistency and quality.

For more information, please visit https://www.vitaldiol.com

Contact:

Chris Wong

hello@vitaldiol.com 

 

