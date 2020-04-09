GOLETA, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin Angels is pleased to be a recipient of its 9th consecutive 4-star rating, the highest value-score available, from Charity Navigator (CN), the nation's premier charity evaluator. Using objective analysis, CN has awarded only the most fiscally responsible and transparent organizations a 4-star rating. Vitamin Angels is among the top 3% of charities to receive this designation 9 consecutive times, revealing the organizations commitment to upholding sector best practices and executing its mission in a financially efficient way.
"We want our donors to be confident in their support for Vitamin Angels, which is why we make every effort to uphold the highest level of accountability and transparency. We know that the more efficient we are, the more children and women we will be able to reach," said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels Founder & President. "We are thrilled to receive our 9th consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator as it further affirms our efforts to demonstrate our trustworthiness to the public."
With over 93% of expenses, cash, and gift-in-kind going towards programs and services, Vitamin Angels reached nearly 70 million undernourished pregnant women and children in 70+ countries around the world, including the U.S., in 2019.
"Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating," said Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. "This adds Vitamin Angels to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world's most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support Vitamin Angels."
Amidst COVID-19, donors can also be confident that their support has a direct impact on the health of at-risk mothers and children as Vitamin Angels is continuing to implement its programs and services (as long as it is safe to do so) to protect the most vulnerable populations around the world during this health crisis.
To view Vitamin Angels' full rating breakdown, visit Charity Navigator.
About Vitamin Angels:
Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global public health organization working towards ending malnutrition worldwide by distributing life-changing vitamins and minerals to at-risk mothers and children under five in the U.S. and around the world. In 2019, Vitamin Angels provided vitamins and minerals to nearly 70 million mothers and children in more than 70 countries, including domestically in the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org.
