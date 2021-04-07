TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rogue calcium in the bloodstream can have a detrimental impact on health. For example, when calcium deposits in arteries, it causes them to stiffen, impairing blood flow and increasing cardiovascular risks. Rapidly surfacing evidence connects soft-tissue calcification to the deterioration of other systems as well, including the lungs, brain, vision and more, highlighting the potential impact Vitamin K2 can have on keeping calcification at bay.
Vitamin K2 is the only compound to date clinically shown to impact calcification by activating a specific K-dependent protein already present in the body. New research demonstrates how this mechanism could also play an essential role in supporting full-body health — not only as a standalone ingredient, but when formulated in tandem with complementary nutrients, such as Vitamin D3 and Omega-3s. Of note is K2's role in creating a strong foundation of health that arms the population to be better equipped to face COVID-19.
All of this evidence lends itself to the argument that correcting a widespread Vitamin K2 deficiency can greatly impact global health. The first step in correcting that deficiency is establishing a Vitamin K2-specific recommended daily intake.
Register for this webinar to gain insight into the latest Vitamin K2 research developments, a unique perspective on Vitamin K2's enhanced role during COVID-19, clear considerations for formulating Vitamin K2 with other essential nutrients and important criteria for raw material selection.
Join Katarzyna Maresz, PhD, President, International Science and Health Foundation; and Anne Roksvåg, NattoPharma ASA Senior Marketing Manager, for a live webinar on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 7am EDT (12pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Vitamin K2 and the Soft Tissue Connection: Considerations for Impactful Supplement Formulations.
