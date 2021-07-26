LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A June 28 article on Consumer Reports covers the extensive benefits of berries, including their many nutritional advantages as well as their surprising anti-aging properties. Among the most noteworthy benefits are berries' tendency to be filled with essential nutrients and vitamins without containing excessive calories. Specifically, they contain antioxidants and other compounds strongly associated with fighting the physical symptoms of aging. The article says these benefits should put such beloved and versatile fruits as blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries near the top of the list for eaters who want to stay as youthful as possible. Encino-based Revitalize Anti Aging Centers says that, while a healthy diet is essential, it's not always easy to obtain all of the nutrients we can benefit from; moreover, proper nutrition is just one weapon in the youth-preserving arsenal. Thus, strategies such as vitamin optimization and hormone replacement can both make an important difference for people in their middle years and beyond.
Revitalize Anti Aging Centers say that vitamin optimization is a safe and effective way for patients to obtain sufficient levels of needed vitamins and minerals, which can be especially difficult for patients living a hyper-busy lifestyle that may not always allow for a fully rounded diet. Revitalize Anti Aging Centers notes that D and other vitamins play a key role in vital biological processes, including maintaining a healthy immune system and sharp mental focus. Revitalize Anti Aging Centers adds that by ensuring proper levels of critical nutrients through customized treatments, patients often see improvements across the board.
Revitalize Anti Aging Centers says that vitamin optimization is just one tool, however. The age-related symptoms a patient feels may frequently come down to diminishing hormone levels. In cases like this, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy may be a good choice. Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, or BHRT, replenishes levels of important hormones such as testosterone and estrogen that regulate areas such as energy level, sex drive, cognitive abilities, weight, and more in men and women. Revitalize Anti Aging Centers says that, while BHRT is not a miracle cure for aging, it can alleviate or slow many of the unwanted effects of aging.
Readers can learn more about Revitalize Anti Aging Centers by visiting its website at https://revitalizeantiaging.com/ or calling (424) 257-2856. The center serves patients hailing from the Greater Los Angeles Area, including Encino, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Santa Monica, and Beverly Hills.
