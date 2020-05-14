MIAMI, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VITAS Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care, and Atomic Robot, a mobile app development agency in Cincinnati, were both recognized by the Mobile User Experience Awards (MUX 2019) for their co-developed hospice app for clinicians and commitment to the mobile user experience.
The VITAS mobile app took top prize for best social impact. Atomic Robot, which developed the app in partnership with VITAS, was named boutique agency of the year. MUX, an organization of digital experts and firms, has sponsored the yearly awards program since 2017 to highlight the best in mobile user experience.
"Atomic Robot continues to be a valuable partner for our app to support healthcare professionals," said Drew Landmeier, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for VITAS. "The team's focus on user experience for busy providers in a complex, challenging healthcare environment produced a powerful and useful tool for our referral partners. The agency's professionalism, innovation and cooperation with our team creates an app that has a positive social impact on access to compassionate hospice care for patients and families."
Key features of the VITAS hospice app include secure hospice referrals by photo capture of a patient's face sheet, interactive tools for clinicians to determine hospice eligibility, user personalization by professional role, updated healthcare content, webinar opportunities and a VITAS hospice location finder.
"To receive two awards this year was outstanding and an awesome surprise," said Patrick Hammond, chief technology officer for Atomic Robot, a 25-person agency founded in Cincinnati in 2011. "This national recognition reinforces our belief that great talent exists everywhere and can be located anywhere. We've always prided ourselves on bringing the best mobile technology and experiences to our clients with the best available talent."
MUX 2019 judges included technology experts from Facebook, Google, Amazon, YouTube, Pinterest, Slack and more. MUX 2019 winners also included Starbucks, Timeshifter, Upwork for Clients, Peloton and other leading companies and services.
For more information about end-of-life care, visit VITAS.com. For more information about Atomic Robot, visit AtomicRobot.com.
About VITAS® Healthcare
Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 48 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 12,262 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness daily, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 27 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the first quarter of 2020, VITAS reported an average daily census of 19,215. Visit www.vitas.com.
About Atomic Robot
Atomic Robot is a Cincinnati-based digital agency that crafts engaging mobile app experiences for all companies from funded startups to the Fortune 500. Visit www.atomicrobot.com.
