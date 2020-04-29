MCLEAN, Va. and ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ViTel Net and LocumTenens.com announced a new partnership that will increase access to medical care for patients no matter where they reside. As COVID-19 has demonstrated, the need and desire for telehealth services is quickly increasing.
The collaboration will bring a new dimension to LocumTenens.com's telehealth services by using ViTel Net's vCareCommand™ cloud platform. The direct-to-consumer application will be deployed with LocumTenens.com's behavioral health and primary care teams, with a goal of expanding the telehealth solution across specialty lines.
A leader in the delivery of clinical staffing both onsite and via telemedicine, LocumTenens.com is poised to meet the market needs with its telehealth solutions. LocumTenens.com clinicians provide fractional coverage or fill staffing voids for health systems, allowing patients access to healthcare providers wherever, whenever needed.
A telehealth innovator, ViTel Net configured its integrated solution to LocumTenen.com's workflow specifications. Using ViTel Net's full-featured vCareCommand platform, the clinician sets the appointment with reminders sent to the clinician and patient. At the start of the appointment, the patient submits triage information and enters a virtual waiting room. The clinician is alerted and initiates the Virtual Visit, and at the conclusion can send the telehealth summary note to the electronic health record for completeness of records.
"Amid current social distancing restrictions, in-person appointments with medical providers are no longer feasible for most patients, many of whom are required to see psychiatrists or PCPs periodically for medication renewals," said Kevin Thill, executive vice president at LocumTenens.com. "Our partnership with ViTel Net will enable us to rapidly respond to our customer needs to continue to serve patients through virtual visits. We intend to expand this telehealth platform to many healthcare specialties."
About ViTel Net
ViTel Net is a leading telehealth innovator, providing a configurable and interoperable enterprise platform and point-of-care modules for the entire telehealth continuum of care. Clinicians use our technology to access medical images, patient data, and live video conferencing to remotely diagnose, treat, and manage patients. www.vitelnet.com
About LocumTenens.com
LocumTenens.com specializes in the temporary placement of physicians and advanced practitioners at U.S. healthcare facilities. As the leader in healthcare staffing, LocumTenens.com helps organizations connect with professionals to ensure access to quality healthcare, including through innovative telehealth solutions. LocumTenens.com-placed clinicians have delivered care to over seven million patients in 2,400+ facilities. LocumTenens.com is a Jackson Healthcare® company. www.locumtenens.com/about.
